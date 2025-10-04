Global Nonwovens Alliance Unveils Inaugural Board, Advancing Collaboration And Growth Worldwide

CARY, N.C. & BRUSSELS, Belgium — October 2, 2025 — The Global Nonwovens Alliance (GNA), a tax-exempt federation jointly founded by INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, and EDANA, the Voice of Nonwovens, announces the appointment of its founding Board of Directors. This group of leaders represents some of the most influential executives across the nonwovens value chain and reflects GNA’s mission to foster global collaboration, innovation, and growth in the industry.

This newly appointed Board unites leaders from North America and Europe to advance GNA’s core objectives: strengthening advocacy with a global voice, expanding education and networking opportunities, driving efficiencies, and promoting innovation and sustainability across the nonwovens sector.

INDA representatives to the GNA Board include:

Mark A. Thornton, Vice President, The Procter & Gamble Company

Mike Clark, Division President, Hollingsworth & Vose Company

Jodi Russell, Vice President R&D, Cleaning Innovation, Packaging & Sustainability, The Clorox Company

Paul Harmon, Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer, Magnera

Douglas Dowdell, Director Helix, Global Cellulose Fibers, International Paper

Jaren J. Edwards, Co-CEO and President, Everra

EDANA representatives to the GNA Board include:

Mikael Staal Axelsen, Group CEO, Fibertex Personal Care/Innowo Print

Jörg Ortmeier, Chief Executive Officer, TWE Group GmbH

Giorgio Mantovani, Managing Director, Corman Spa

Thorsten Habeck, Business Director Dispersions for Fiber Bonding – Europe, Middle East & Africa, BASF SE

Ulrich Hornfeck, Member of Management Board, Sandler AG

Anke Renz, Vice President Research & Development, Essity

Mark A. Thornton will act as Chair and Mikael Staal Axelsen as Vice-Chair of this newly established Board. Both bring extensive industry experience, strong strategic vision, and proven commitment to advancing the sector. Their leadership will be instrumental in steering the organization through its next phase of growth and collaboration.

The Board has also appointed Murat Dogru as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organization. He will lead the GNA’s strategy, operations, and engagement with global stakeholders. As CEO, he will be responsible for ensuring that the organization delivers on its mission to represent and advance the industry at large. The position will officially start 1stJanuary 2026.

In the months ahead, Murat Dogru and the new Board will work collaboratively to identify and align on the GNA’s top priorities. This collective process will ensure that the Alliance begins its work with clear direction, focused initiatives, and a strong foundation to deliver value to the nonwovens industry worldwide.

“The establishment of this Global Nonwovens Alliance marks a transformative moment for our industry, reflecting a journey of collaboration to reach this point. As I take on the role of Chairman, I am excited to harness the collective wisdom of industry leaders to propel us from vision to reality. Together, we will forge a path that embraces sustainability, champions innovation, and fosters long-term growth, ensuring that our diverse global industry thrives in an ever-evolving marketplace.” Mark A. Thornton, Vice President, The Procter & Gamble Company

“With the valuable support of our members, we have successfully established The Global Nonwovens Alliance (GNA) with EDANA and INDA as its founding members. This initiative aims to unite our efforts in an increasingly challenging world, providing a unified voice for our industry. Additionally, it aspires to enhance member benefits through stronger information, networking, standardization, and educational opportunities.” Mikael Staal Axelsen, CEO – Fibertex Personal Care

“The launch of this Board is a pivotal step in realizing the vision behind the Global Nonwovens Alliance,” said INDA President Tony Fragnito. “With the guidance of these accomplished leaders we will amplify the impact of INDA and EDANA’s work and ensure that the Alliance quickly moves from concept to action on behalf of the entire industry.”

“This Board reflects the global scale and diversity of the nonwovens sector,” said Murat Dogru, General Manager of EDANA. “By combining perspectives from across regions and markets, the GNA is equipped to set a forward-looking agenda that prioritizes sustainability, innovation, and long-term growth for our industry worldwide.”

Posted: October 4, 2025

Source: INDA / EDANA