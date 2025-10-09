CEP Running Appoints Marc Sylvester As National Specialty Sales Manager

DURHAM, N.C. — October 8, 2025 — CEP Running, the performance compression brand built on medical-grade compression technology, today announces the appointment of Marc Sylvester as National Specialty Sales Manager. Sylvester will lead CEP Running’s U.S. sales strategy, across run specialty and strategic retail partners, with the mission to support the brand’s growth in compression socks, sleeves, performance apparel and footwear.

As part of CEP Running’s ongoing commitment to the specialty channel, the brand continues to invest in the people and resources that fuel growth and strengthen retail partnerships. In this role, Sylvester will build on that commitment by driving sell-through through best-in-class education, enhancing category storytelling at retail, and deepening CEP Running’s relationships with leading run-specialty accounts.

Sylvester brings more than a decade of run-specialty, brand, and channel leadership experience, paired with an extensive background as a competitive runner, coach, and community builder. A fixture in the running community, Sylvester has served runners from every facet of running—starting as a collegiate runner to becoming a fitter and gait-analysis specialist, then advancing into territory sales, retail marketing, and brand-side leadership roles. He has built programs for sell-in and sell-through, led product education clinics, and partnered with high school, collegiate, and club teams to elevate performance and recovery. His background includes work with leading performance brands and specialty retailers, spanning route-to-market strategy, account service, and event activation.

“Marc is a runner’s runner who speaks the language of performance and understands the heartbeat of the run-specialty channel,” said Torrie Jackson, Vice President of CEP Running. “His track record in footwear and performance retail, combined with authentic

credibility among athletes, coaches, and store teams, makes him the ideal leader to scale CEP Running’s next phase of growth.”

Sylvester will lead a close-knit team of both internal and independent sales reps nationwide to support run specialty with new product introductions, as well as retail and consumer education around the performance benefits of medical-grade compression, including improved circulation, reduced muscle vibration, and accelerated recovery. In addition, he will expand strategic partnerships across teams, coaches, and race organizations to connect CEP’s product benefits directly to athlete outcomes.

“Compression is a competitive advantage when it’s done right—grounded in science, proven in training, and trusted on race day,” Sylvester explained. “I’m excited to expand CEP’s footprint with dealers who value education, measurable performance, and a closer connection to their running communities.”

