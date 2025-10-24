ANDRITZ Collaborates With Tandem Repeat On Solutions To Produce Novel Sustainable Fiber

GRAZ, Austria— October 24, 2025 — International technology group ANDRITZ has entered into a collaboration with Tandem Repeat Technologies, a pioneering biotechnology company, to bring to the market industrial-scale solutions for producing Procell™, a new sustainable fiber for textiles and nonwovens.

The collaboration brings together Tandem Repeat’s expertise in advanced biotechnology and ANDRITZ’s extensive experience as a supplier of solutions and plants for the production of nonwovens and manmade cellulosic fibers. The two companies aim to support the textile industry’s transition toward more sustainable production and alternatives to conventional synthetic fibers.

Procell, developed and patented by Tandem Repeat, is a biomanufactured fiber made from proteins. Its wool-like softness, exceptional strength, durability, and versatility make it well-suited for a broad range of applications.

The partners will focus on offering industrial-scale solutions for fiber manufacturers in the textiles and nonwovens sectors to produce Procell. These solutions will utilize ANDRITZ’s proven process equipment, adapted to the specific requirements of Procell, while Tandem Repeat will partner on the development of Procell technology.

Dr. Sergey Malkov, VP Manmade Cellulosic Fibers at ANDRITZ, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Tandem Repeat on this exciting product. Procell fiber has the potential to be a true breakthrough in sustainable materials.”

Dr. Melik Demirel, co-founder of Tandem Repeat, added: “By partnering with ANDRITZ, we can bring our revolutionary fiber to market on a commercial scale. This will support industries in achieving sustainable production and supply chain resilience.”

Posted: October 24, 2025

Source: ANDRITZ GROUP / Tandem Repeat Technologies, Inc.