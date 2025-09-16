Trivantage® Exhibiting Latest Product Offerings At The Custom Workroom Conference

BURLINGTON, N.C. — September 16, 2025 — Trivantage, a trusted supplier for workroom and upholstery professionals, will showcase their latest workroom offerings, including a wide selection of fabrics and tools, at the Custom Workroom Conference & Marketplace (CWC) on September 24 in Kingsport, Tennessee.

To kick off the week’s events, Trivantage is sponsoring the registration reception on Sept. 22 at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center. Guests can visit with Trivantage team then, or in Booth #18/19 on Sept 24.

At Booth #18/19, attendees can experience Sunbrella® fabrics in action by seeing them on furniture and getting hands-on with a drapery panel. Through a business card drawing, four attendees will be selected to win a Sunbrella sample book.

Trivantage will also their highlight their extensive tool offering for makers, including:

Sewing machine accessories;

Invisible zippers;

Hand and cutting tools;

Clasps, needles, and pins;

Drapery linings;

Tapes;

Threads; and

High-quality fabrics.

CWC is a great opportunity to learn about the benefits available through the Trivantage Plus™ customer membership program. The program offers flat-rate, same-day shipping; complimentary memo samples; product discounts; access to exclusive discounts from industry partners; and more. Attendees are encouraged to stop by Booth #18/19 for a show-special discount on membership.

Posted: September 16, 2025

Source: Trivantage