GALLS® Acquires CMS Uniforms, Cementing Status as Tennessee’s Premier Public Safety Equipment Provider

LEXINGTON, Ky. — March 30, 2026 — GALLS®, a supplier of uniforms and equipment for America’s public safety professionals, has announced the acquisition of CMS Uniforms and Equipment, Inc., a prominent regional provider based in Nashville, Tennessee. This strategic acquisition establishes GALLS® as the market leader in Tennessee and further reinforces the company’s dedication to providing reliable, high-quality gear to first responders across North America.

The acquisition brings together GALLS’® national logistics capabilities and extensive product line with CMS Uniforms’ localized expertise and strong client relationships. By integrating CMS Uniforms’ operations, GALLS® expands its footprint in key locations, including Nashville. This expansion ensures that law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, and other public safety professionals have faster, more efficient access to the critical apparel and equipment necessary for their daily operations.

Mike Fadden, CEO of GALLS® stated, “We are proud to welcome CMS Uniforms to the GALLS® family. Their team shares our unwavering dedication to the men and women who protect our communities. By combining CMS’s local expertise and strong relationships in Nashville and Louisville with GALLS’® comprehensive resources and technological solutions, we are ensuring that Tennessee’s public safety professionals have the reliable equipment and uniform solutions they need to operate safely and effectively.”

CMS Uniforms, founded in 2000, has built a reputation for delivering stellar customer service and managing complex uniform programs for over 670 accounts. The company currently supports thousands of personnel, including police officers, deputy sheriffs, and firefighters. The integration of CMS Uniforms into the GALLS® network allows these agencies to benefit from enhanced resources while maintaining the local service touch they trust. The combined entity creates a seamless operation dedicated to reducing equipment-delivery response times and ensuring agencies remain mission-ready.

“It has been our honor to serve those who serve our communities for more than two decades. Throughout this journey, CMS has remained committed to the same passion for service that defines GALLS® today,” states Steve and Julie Roate. “We are confident that this alignment makes Galls the right partner to carry our mission forward, and we are excited for CMS to become part of the GALLS® team.”

Existing CMS clients will now have access to GALLS’® advanced service solutions, including custom web portals that streamline ordering and improve oversight for agency administrators. This technology, paired with GALLS’® robust supply chain, ensures that first responders can rely on consistent inventory availability and rapid deployment of gear. The acquisition aligns with the core missions of both companies: to honor and support those who protect our communities by providing the highest-quality products and services available in the industry.

Posted: March 31, 2026

Source: GALLS