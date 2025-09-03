Polartec AirCore™ Harnesses The Power Of Air To Defy Performance Limits

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — September 3, 2025 — Polartec, a Milliken & Company brand renowned for pioneering more sustainable and innovative textile solutions, is proud to introduce its newest revolutionary products; Polartec® AirCore™, a truly air permeable laminate that is 100-percent free from PFAS-based chemistries and engineered to keep you dry from the inside out.

Driven by the belief that perspiration impacts performance long before precipitation, Polartec AirCore offers protection against the elements while allowing vaporized sweat to escape using air and molecular diffusion. Delivering maximum aeration and breathability without sacrificing comfort, range of motion, or durability, Polartec AirCore minimizes the risk of overheating during high aerobic activities or intense physical pursuits in unpredictable conditions.

By redefining dry and prioritizing productivity, Polartec AirCore utilizes a unique combination of air permeability and Polartec’s nano-fiber membrane to keep you dry while still maintaining the windproof and water repellency of the fabric. This state-of-the-art technology leverages air to maintain a dry microclimate by evaporating sweat from the inside-out and promotes evaporative cooling, the only warmth management mechanism that truly matters for an active user. The harder you work, the harder the fabric works. Motion fuels the ventilation that ultimately carries moisture away from the body. By staying drier and more comfortable users can experience air-powered, permeable, enhanced performance.

With an industry-leading Moisture Vapor Transmission Rate (MVTR) of over 25,000 g/m²/24 hours* and air permeability ranging from 0.4 to 1 CFM**, Polartec AirCore provides unmatched performance during high-intensity activities while repelling water from the outside***. Furthermore, the lightweight material and superior stretch enables unrestricted movement, making Polartec AirCore an ideal choice for outdoor enthusiasts, explorers, and anyone on the move.

Reflecting Polartec’s steadfast commitment to sustainability, Polartec AirCore is made with a recycled face and back, combined with a non-PFAS membrane and layers. The thoughtful construction makes it the go-to choice for those who refuse to trade sustainability for performance.

“Polartec AirCore is a perfect example of our ongoing mission to merge cutting-edge performance with sustainability. Unlike traditional waterproof-breathable membranes that rely solely on moisture vapor diffusion, our advanced air-permeable laminate uses a highly engineered nanofiber membrane technology to enable controlled airflow, actively pulling moisture and heat away from the body during intense aerobic activity. In addition to setting a new paradigm in air-permeable & breathable, weather-resistant fabrics, it reflects our unwavering commitment to reducing the environmental impact of the textiles we create,” said Ramesh Kesh, senior vice president of Milliken & Company and business manager at Polartec.

“By engineering a fabric that keeps users dry from the inside, helps to protect us from the elements, and allows full freedom of movement, we’re empowering people to embrace their most ambitious adventures. Polartec AirCore is a highly air-permeable laminate that facilitates continuous moisture vapor exchange, harnessing ambient airflow to deliver faster dry times, reduced clamminess and superior comfort even during peak exertion. It represents a bold step forward in breathable weather protection and is a concrete example of our commitment to creating performance fabrics that enable excellence while staying true to our values of environmental stewardship,” added Karen Beattie, director of Product Management at Polartec.

Polartec AirCore delivers the advantage of airflow to help you stay dry, stay cool and keep moving and will debut in September 2025 within Castelli and Sportful Autumn/Winter 2025 collections. Montura will be the first brand partner in the Italian outdoor market to adopt Polartec AirCore in its FW26 collection.

* MVTR measured according to JIS L1099, B1.

** Air permeability (CFM) measured according to ASTM D737 at 125Pa.

*** Water Repellent – Minimum 4 spray rating as is, per GB/T 4745-2012 (ISO 4920-2012, MOD).

Posted: September 1, 2025

Source: Polartec®, a Milliken & Company Brand