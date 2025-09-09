Milliken & Company Acquires Assets Of Highland Industries, Inc. In Cheraw, South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — September 4, 2025 — Global diversified manufacturer Milliken & Company has acquired the assets of Highland Industries Inc. in Cheraw, S.C. The transaction strengthens Milliken’s domestic operations and position in technical textiles.

“This acquisition bolsters the capabilities of Milliken’s technical textiles business to benefit our customers,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken. “We remain committed to the U.S. textile industry and grounded in our belief that precision manufacturing of innovative, high-performance materials is crucial for industrial resilience.”

The Highland facility will become a hub for Milliken’s technical textile weaving and knitting capabilities in the region.

“In addition to reinforcing current operations, acquiring Highland adds new offerings to the technical textiles portfolio,” said Allen Jacoby, executive vice president, and president of Milliken’s technical textiles business. “Highland provides important assets to help us better serve our customers and opens the door to new growth opportunities.”

Posted: September 9, 2025

Source: Milliken & Company