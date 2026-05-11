ACIMIT: Textile Machinery Orders Index, Q1 2026

MILAN — May 8, 2026 — In the first quarter of 2026, order intake for Italian textile machinery manufacturers recorded a decrease of 5% compared to the same period in 2025, reflecting a still challenging start to the year. The decline affected foreign markets (-7%), while the domestic market showed growth (+21%).

Compared with the previous quarter (October–December 2025), total order intake increased by 18%. The orders index for the January–March 2026 period stood at 37.3 points (base year 2021=100). In Italy, the index reached 35.3 points, while in foreign markets it stood at 37.6 points.

In the first quarter of 2026, the order backlog guaranteed a workload of approximately 4.5 months.

From a sector perspective, weaving and other manufacturing segments showed relatively more dynamic signals.

Forecasts for the second quarter of 2026 (compared with the previous quarter) indicate pessimism for the domestic market and stability for the foreign one.

Marco Salvadè, President of ACIMIT, commented:

“It is encouraging to see the first positive sign in the domestic market, but forecasts still reveal a degree of pessimism. The difficult international context and the slow actions of government institutional representatives do not allow companies to plan investments.

“As an Association, we are working in close synergy with the Italian Trade Agency (ICE) to strengthen promotional activities across several strategic markets. We also look with confidence to the upcoming ITMA 2027 in Hannover, which will represent an important opportunity to relaunch the sector, stimulate new investments, and strengthen the international presence of Italian manufacturers.”

Posted: May 11, 2026

Source: The Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers (ACIMIT)