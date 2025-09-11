Hygienix™ 2025 To Spotlight Sustainability, Advanced Materials, And Next-Gen Innovations

CARY, N.C. — September 11, 2025 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, has announced the conference program for Hygienix™ 2025, the premier event for absorbent hygiene and personal care markets, taking place November 17–20 at the Omni Orlando ChampionsGate, FL. The complete program is now available on the Hygienix website: https://www.hygienix.org/conference.php

Hygienix™ 2025 will bring together global leaders to explore the forces shaping the absorbent hygiene industry, including sustainability breakthroughs, regulatory updates, and next-generation product innovations.

“Having attended every Hygienix since its inception, what I always found valuable was the ability to connect with both my suppliers and customers at the same event,” said Matt O’Sickey, PhD, INDA Director of Education & Technical Affairs. “Having both my technical and commercial team members with me in those meetings allowed us to take quick decisions that accelerated programs and ultimately enhanced our speed to market, elevated our hit rate and improved our overall ROI. Now with INDA I appreciate the efforts made to provide actionable market and technical content and facilitate the supply chain connectivity that was so critical for my success in the corporate world. Hygienix is an exhausting week in the very best possible way,” said O’Sickey.

Program Highlights

Pre-Conference Workshops – Monday, November 17th

“Fundamentals of Absorption Systems and Opportunities in Adult Incontinence”

– Jim Robinson, Principal, Absorbent Hygiene Insights, LLC

"Innovations in Menstrual Care" – Heidi Beatty, Chief Executive Officer, Crown Abbey, LLC

– Heidi Beatty, Chief Executive Officer, Crown Abbey, LLC

– Heidi Beatty, Chief Executive Officer, Crown Abbey, LLC “Baby and Infant Care Market Dynamics”

Irene Richer, Director of Laboratory Operations, Diaper Testing International, and Jacobo Levin, R&D and Quality Control Manager, Diaper Testing International

Networking opportunities

Lunch Around with Olivia Ahn, MD, Co-Founder, Planera sharing her start-up journey

Women in Nonwovens (WiN) Luncheon – fostering mentorship, leadership, and collaboration among women in the industry

Lightning Talks – energetic 5-minute exhibitor presentations

Evening Receptions & Exhibits – featuring leading suppliers in absorbent hygiene

– featuring leading suppliers in absorbent hygiene Welcome Reception– kicking off Hygienix Monday night in an informal atmosphere

Presentation Preview

Absorbent Hygiene Insights, LLC – "Dragging Innovation Down: The Impact of Outdated Tests"

BAHP – "Misleading Studies, State Legislatures, and the FDA-Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Absorbent Hygiene Products"

Cycleology, LLC – "More Than a Cycle: What Clinicians and Menstruators Want You to Know"

Euromonitor International – "Unpack the Transformative Forces in the Global Disposable Hygiene Industry"

The Glory Group – "Paws, Pads, and Performance: The Role of Nonwovens in Pet Care Innovation"

Handas Consulting – "Africa's Circular Hygiene Revolution: Africa's Emerging Role as Supplier, Manufacturer, and Sustainability Leader in Hygiene"

INDA – "Unpacking U.S. Absorbent Hygiene Regulations at the State and Federal Level"

Kuraray Europe GmbH – "Fewer Pressure Points, More Comfort: Elastic Solutions for Modern Baby Diapers"

Lenzing AG – "Unleashing Cellulosic Possibilities: A Collaborative Path Toward Sustainable Hygiene Solutions"

Mewalii ApS – "Why Choose Hemp in Sanitary Pads? The Benefits for the Body and the Climate"

MyMicrobiome GmbH – "Introducing the New Eczema Standard: A Breakthrough in Microbiome-Friendly Product Testing"

PANEL DISCUSSION – "AbHy Construction with Non-Traditional Inputs"

PANEL DISCUSSION – "Servicing the Shift – Private Label as a Growth Engine"

PANEL DISCUSSION – "The Illusion vs Reality of AHP Entrepreneurship – Overcoming Start-Up Hurdles"

ProVerde Environmental – "PFAS Contaminants in Feminine Hygiene Products"

Price Hanna Consultants – "Growth Strategies in a Year of Economic Turbulence and Consumer 'Softness' "

SK Leaveo Co., Ltd. / Davies Advisors – "PBAT for AHP Applications"

SmartSolve – "Revolutionizing Feminine Care: Transforming Packaging Through Flushable, Biodegradable, and Sustainable Solutions"

Soane Materials – "SAP-ily Ever After: Sustainable Absorbency Isn't a Fairy Tale"

SPARK Solutions for Growth – "Entrepreneurs in Women's Health: The Dual Challenge of Surviving and Scaling"

Trützschler Nonwovens GmbH – "Revolutionizing Softness in Diaper Top and Back Sheets"

Woolchemy NZ– "Case Studies in Comfort: How Wool Brings New Performance to Diapers and Femcare"

Hygienix Innovation Award™

A highlight of the event, the Hygienix Innovation Award™ will recognize the year’s most creative and impactful absorbent hygiene technology. Finalists will present on Tuesday, November 18, and the winner will be announced during the closing session on Thursday, November 20. Nominations for the 2025 award are still being accepted via the INDA website and close September 15: https://www.inda.org/awards/hygienix-innovation-award.html

Last year’s winner, HIRO Technologies, Inc., received global recognition for the World’s First MycoDigestable Diaper—introducing plastic-eating mushrooms in a safe, consumer-friendly design.

For more details on the program, registration, sponsorships, and exhibit spaces, visit the Hygienix website: https://www.hygienix.org/

Posted: September 11, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry