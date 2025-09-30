Herculite Products Promotes Austin Barshinger To Quality Supervisor

EMIGSVILLE, Pa. — September 29, 2025 — Herculite Products Inc., a manufacturer of high-performance and custom fabrics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Austin Barshinger as the new Quality Supervisor in York, Pa.

Barshinger has been a valuable member of our team since he joined Herculite in December 2021. Over the past four years, he has consistently taken on more responsibilities in operations and safety, demonstrating his dedication to growth within Herculite. He has advanced to a Level 7 Lam Operator, earned his Master Supervisor Certificate through the Manufacturers’ Association, and is a founding member of the Safe Pack committee. Additionally, he has reliably served as a backup team leader when needed. His understanding of our production processes, commitment to quality, and passion for continuous improvement make him an excellent fit for this role.

In his new role, Barshinger will be responsible for leading the Quality Team in their daily duties supporting Herculite’s mission to help customers grow their businesses by delivering products and services of exceptional value — marked by their quality and innovation — on time, every day.

Posted: September 30, 2025

Source: Herculite Products Inc.