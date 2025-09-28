Harper Hygienics Announces Appointment Of Janis Bormanis To Supervisory Board

WARSAW — September 25, 2025 — Harper Hygienics S.A. announces that Janis Bormanis has been appointed to the Company’s Supervisory Board, effective September 24, 2025.

Mr. Bormanis is a seasoned financial expert with extensive experience in corporate and investment banking, debt financing, project financing and capital markets. Over the course of his career, he has held senior leadership roles at major banks in Germany and Latvia, where he successfully managed corporate and investment banking divisions.

He has also advised and implemented some of the most complex financing transactions in the Baltics and Poland, including restructuring and large-scale modernization projects for leading industrial companies.

Since 2011, Mr. Bormanis has served as Managing Partner at IFA and, since 2022, as Deputy Chairman of the Council of iCotton SIA.

“We are very pleased to welcome Janis to Harper Hygienics’ Supervisory Board,” said Dmitrij Kostojanskij, CEO of Harper Hygienics. “His deep financial expertise and proven track record in complex international transactions will bring valuable perspective to our Company. I am confident that his contribution will support our further growth and development, and I look forward to our close collaboration.”

Following this appointment, the Supervisory Board of Harper Hygienics S.A. comprises:

Mr. Maralbek Gabdsattarov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Mr. Oleksiy Kolesnik, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Mr. Mykhaylo Murashko

Mr. Valerijs Kulickis

Mr. Janis Bormanis

Posted: September 28, 2025

Source: Harper Hygienics S.A.