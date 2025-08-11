Techtextil India Announces Strategic Tie-Up For Launching ‘ReCycle Zone’: Pushing The Recycling Agenda

MUMBAI, India— August 11, 2025 — In a major push to advance circularity and environmental accountability in the technical textiles sector, Techtextil India 2025 will launch the dedicated ‘ReCycle Zone’ in collaboration with the Society of Plastics Engineers India (SPE India). Reclaim, Reuse and Reimagine are among the key features of the zone at the upcoming edition of Techtextil India scheduled from 19th – 21st November 2025 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

As industries across the globe adopt circular economy models and sustainable production practices, the ReCycle Zone will serve as a vital platform for stakeholders working to transform textile and plastic waste into value-added materials. The initiative reflects Technical India’s ongoing commitment to driving responsible innovation by converging recyclers, solution providers, machinery manufacturers startups and policy enablers under one roof. This new industry focused zone will spotlight sustainable innovation and next-gen recycling technologies.

Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, said: “The ‘ReCycle Zone’ is a timely and strategic addition to Techtextil India. As environmental stewardship becomes central to the industry’s future, this platform will not only spotlight sustainable technologies but also encourage transformative partnerships across the sector.”

Spotlighting on Textile Waste Management and circularity, this ReCycle Zone will host companies specialising in:

Garment, agro-textiles and medical textiles waste recycling

Plastic and PET waste recycling for textile applications

Fibre to fibre and yarn regeneration

Sorting, shredding and advanced recycling machinery

EPR compliance, traceability and green certifications

AI and automation in waste management systems

This initiative aims to bridge the gap between innovation and implementation by connecting buyers, suppliers, R&D specialists and sustainability officers.

To deepen the technical engagement, SPE India will curate a series of focused knowledge sessions and panel discussions within the ReCycle Zone. Experts from academia, policy think tanks and leading corporates will weigh in on topics such as circular product design, industry compliance and mandates, advances in waste recovery, and investment outlook in green tech.

Mr Ramesh Parasuraman, President, Society of Plastics Engineers India, commented: “We are pleased to join forces with Techtextil India to bring ReCycle Zone to life. This platform will go beyond showcasing as it will facilitate critical dialogues, catalyse partnerships and reinforce the importance of science-led scalable recycling solutions across textile and plastics sectors.”

The launch of ReCycle Zone aligns with India’s national efforts towards sustainable manufacturing, driven by programs like LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and PM MITRA Parks (Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel). As technical textiles play an increasingly important role across sectors such as defence, healthcare, automotive and agriculture, integrating recycling and circular design into their production processes has become essential.

The zone further reinforces Messe Frankfurt India’s role in nurturing a sustainable business ecosystem through its leading industry platforms. Techtextil India will mark the 10th edition of India’s most comprehensive exhibition for technical textiles, nonwovens, and composites. Organised by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India, the show will cover 12 diverse application areas from protective wear and functional fabrics to smart textiles, filtration and mobility solutions.

Scheduled from 19th – 21st November 2025 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, the show will bring together global and domestic exhibitors, solutions providers, institutional buyers, research organisations and key industry bodies for three days of business, innovation and networking.

Adding momentum to the industry dialogue the India edition of the Dornbirn Global Fibre Conference one of the most prestigious global conferences for fibre and material innovations, will take place on 18th November 2025 also at NESCO, Mumbai – one day prior to Techtextil India show.

Source: Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India / Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd