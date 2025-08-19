SNC Kherib, Algeria, Orders Complete Spunlace Line From ANDRITZ

VIENNA, Austria — August 19, 2025 — SNC Kherib et Cie. has awarded ANDRITZ an order to supply a complete spunlace line for its plant located in Bejaia City, Algeria. The start-up is scheduled for the end of Q3 2026.

This will be the very first ANDRITZ spunlace line installed on the African continent. The line will process both viscose and polyester fibers, enabling SNC Kherib to produce high-quality spunlace roll goods for the wet wipes markets to meet the growing needs of African consumers. This project marks a significant step in the development of the spunlace industry in Africa and opens the door to new opportunities for local converters.

The project is a family investment, with each member of the Kherib family actively involved. As a pioneer in the African market, SNC Kherib is leading the way in introducing advanced spunlace technology to the region.

Farid Kherib, founder of SNC Kherib, states: “We are proud to collaborate with a global leader like ANDRITZ. This partnership highlights our commitment and passion for developing innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of the African market using state-of-the-art equipment.”

The value of the order will not be disclosed. It is included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for the first quarter of 2025.

Based in the Bejaia area of Algeria, SNC Kherib is a family business dedicated to a wide range of activities including the production of nonwovens (viscose and cotton cleaning cloths, polyester wadding for mattress and pillows, etc.), PVC cling film, PP woven bags, as well as PVC doors and sandwich panels.

Posted: August 19, 2025

Source: ANDRITZ AG