Safety Components Announces Independent Testing Program For Fabrics Manufactured With PFZero™

GREENVILLE, S.C. — August 25, 2025 — Safety Components, a developer of fabric technologies that move the industry forward, is announcing the launch of an independent fluorine chemicals testing program for all National Fire Protection Association certified fabric manufactured with its PFZero™ finish, the first non-fluorinated durable water repellent finish developed specifically for PPE fabrics. This independent testing program supports the Company’s recently updated PFZero™ Fabric Assurance policy and underscores our commitment to transparency, quality, and confidence across our product lines.

The independent testing program will utilize randomized sampling to ensure swatches represent the full scope of each production lot. All samples will then be submitted to accredited third-party laboratories for independent verification using scientifically recognized methods capable of detecting fluorine at trace levels.

If any independent test indicates the presence of intentionally-added fluorine chemicals, Safety Components will immediately investigate and implement corrective action before any material is shipped or additional lots are manufactured. The independent testing program will be conducted in addition to and does not otherwise replace any testing requirements required by law, regulation, or customer-specific standards.

“Safety Components is dedicated to manufacturing all our National Fire Protection Association certified fabrics finished with our PFZero™ treatment so that they are free from intentionally added fluorinated chemicals, including C6,” said Guy Lucas, president, Burlington & Safety Components. “This independent testing program reflects our rigorous quality assurance and our commitment to the health and safety of first responders and the environment.”

Full details of the testing policy can be found on the Safety Components website at: https://safetycomponents.com/.

Posted: August 26, 2025

Source: Elevate Textiles