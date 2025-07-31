World Of Wipes® 2025 Delivers Industry Engagement, Insights, And Innovation In Columbus, Ohio

CARY, N.C. — July 31, 2025 — The World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference brought the global wipes industry together for four engaging days of insights, innovation, and connections, July 21-24, at the Hilton Columbus Downtown, in Ohio.

WOW featured expert-led sessions, over 50 tabletop exhibits, and the presentation of the World of Wipes Innovation Award®. The event garnered high praise from attendees for its valuable networking and content, as well as strong participation from across the global wipes supply chain.

World of Wipes Innovation Award®

The 2025 World of Wipes Innovation Award® was presented to Cookware Care Seasoning Wipes™, 100 percent viscose wipes that offer a convenient, mess-free solution for maintaining cast iron and carbon steel cookware. Infused with non-petrochemical oils and beeswax through a proprietary waterless process, the wipes simplify seasoning while expanding nonwoven applications beyond traditional uses.

“Walking into WOW 2025 as a brand-new company, we didn’t know what to expect. From the moment we arrived, the encouragement, curiosity, and warmth of the industry made us feel truly welcome,” said Cookware Care co-founders Jordan and Blaire Burdey. “Connecting with so many knowledgeable and inspiring individuals made winning the World of Wipes Innovation Award® even more meaningful. This recognition validates two years of passion, late nights, and unwavering belief in our vision, and it motivates us to continue growing and getting Seasoning Wipes™ into more hands. We are deeply grateful to INDA and to everyone who showed us such genuine support.”

Fellow finalists Dude Products’ Dude Odor Destroyer XL Flushable Deodorant Wipes and Magnera’s Sontara® EC Green Cotton were also celebrated for their innovation and market potential. Nominations for the 2026 World of Wipes Innovation Award® will open August 7, 2025.

Thoughts from Industry Leaders

“The content was comprehensive, timely, and engaging, making it a truly enriching experience for all attendees,” said Nick Santoleri, COO of Rockline Industries. “The venue (just a stone’s throw away from The Ohio State University) provided ample space for networking as well as private conversations, allowing for meaningful connections to be made. Additionally, the overall look of the conference and signage gave one the feeling of a world-class event. Kudos to the organizing, marketing, and creative staff at INDA for this year’s exceptional event!”

“This year’s WOW conference was a great opportunity to meet with several of our suppliers and customers in one place,” said Pramod Shanbhag, Vice President of Innovation and Technology at Suominen. “I loved the interactions at the tabletop events and hope to see even more tabletops next year.”

WOW Session Highlights

With the theme “Wipe to Win: Innovating for a Sustainable and Profitable Future,” WOW 2025 delivered a wide array of expert-led sessions and panel discussions, including:

Global drivers for plastic-free wipes and machinery innovations for sustainable materials

Consumer motivation, emotional product design, and social media impact

Nanofibers, niche applications, and a licensing deal for sports wipes with the NBA

Consumer perceptions, slitting advancements, and classic and innovative preservation strategies

Expert panel addressing evolving regulatory legislation, trade and tariffs across the U.S. and Europe

Among the other key topics discussed were product responsibility, inflation, artificial intelligence, the California wastewater forensic studies, and sustainability.

The event opened with the WIPES Academy, held July 21-22 and led by Heidi Beatty, CEO of Crown Abbey. This 12-session course provided a comprehensive overview of wipes development, from concept to commercialization, covering materials selection, formulation design, and packaging considerations.

INDA announced that the next edition of the World of Wipes® Conference will take place June 29-July 2, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.

