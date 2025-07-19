Turkuvaz Enhances Baby Diapers Portfolio With ANDRITZ Upgrade To The Absorbent Core

GRAZ, Austria — July18, 2025 — International technology group ANDRITZ has completed a service retrofit for the Turkish company Turkuvaz at its Sakarya plant, integrating diversion channel technology into its baby diaper lines. This upgrade enables Turkuvaz to produce game-changing diapers with enhanced core absorption and maximum comfort for babies.

In addition to improved wearability and a better fit for babies, the incorporation of channel technology ensures superior performance in terms of rewet and acquisition time. It also enables more even distribution throughout the core, reducing the so-called sagging effect. Furthermore, raw material costs are lowered compared to conventional diaper cores.

Sedat Mala, General Manager of Turkuvaz, stated: “This project was crucial for the diversification of our product offering, and having a responsive and customized solutions provider was essential for our business. We are confident that this collaboration will significantly strengthen our market position and drive future growth.”

Turkuvaz already operates nine converting lines and one spunlace line from ANDRITZ, underlining the company’s confidence in ANDRITZ as a reliable and innovative partner.

Posted: July19, 2025

Source: International technology group ANDRITZ