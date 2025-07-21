Scott Blackadar Joins Hyosung As New Personal Healthcare Global Leader

SEOUL, South Korea — July21, 2025 — To further drive its business expansion in the personal healthcare market, Hyosung, the world’s largest manufacturer of spandex supplying the broadest range of stretch fiber offerings supported by exceptional technology and quality under its CREORA® Spandex and regen™ brands, has appointed Scott Blackadar as its new Personal Healthcare Global Leader.

At Hyosung, Mr. Blackadar will direct the company’s global sales team in the promotion of Hyosung’s specialty fibers in the personal healthcare marketplace, working closely on joint promotional projects with key industry partners and mills. He will be based in Philadelphia, PA, and work from Hyosung’s Charlotte, North Carolina office.

Mr. Blackadar brings years of extensive industry expertise to his new role at Hyosung. He spent the last ten years as the global personal care leader at The LYCRA Company and INVISTA. Prior to that, he held several leadership positions in specialty fibers at INVISTA. Mr. Blackadar holds distinguished academic degrees including an MBA from Northwestern University, Kellogg School, and BS Accounting from University of Florida.

“I am excited to join Hyosung, the global leader in the spandex industry,” said Mr. Blackadar. “By leveraging Hyosung’s global production, commercial, innovation, and technical capabilities, we can deliver the best spandex product and service offering for the personal hygiene industry. This world class offering will create tremendous value for our customers and enable us to achieve significant growth together.”

With offices in more than 29 countries, 77 cities and 119 business sites, Hyosung can locally support and interact with the international value chain.

Hyosung has expanded its diaper spandex production beyond its existing facilities in Gumi, South Korea, and Zhuhai and Jiangxi, China, to now include its plants in India and Turkey. This strategic move responds to growing global demand for stable, locally sourced supply chains. As part of this expansion, the company plans to increase its diaper spandex production capacity at its India and Turkey facilities to 11,000 tons by 2026.

Posted: July 21, 2025

Source: Hyosung TNC