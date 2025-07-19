Global Exhibitors Across Sub-Sectors Confirmed For Cinte Techtextil China 2025

SHANGHAI — July18, 2025 — With 12 exhibiting countries and regions so far confirmed, Cinte Techtextil China is poised to present a dynamic industry platform, bridging the gap between Asian and Western markets. From 3 to 5 September in Shanghai, the fair will feature a full spectrum of technical textiles and nonwovens for 12 application areas, with a key highlight being 2025’s debut product category and zone – the Textile Chemicals and Dyes Zone. Meanwhile, domestic and international exhibitors with automotive applications can be found across the fairground, with the segment drawing strong interest globally. Also featuring a range of innovators in the reputable European and German Zones, the fair’s International Hall (W5) will offer valuable expertise and opportunities to trade visitors from China, Asia and beyond.

A strong combination of global exhibitors has already confirmed their participation this year, coming from Belgium, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, the UK, the US, and Vietnam. With the additional textile chemicals and dyes product category launched at the fair, new business avenues have been opened for renowned companies such as CHT Germany GmbH (Germany), Michelman Inc (USA), and more, who will convene at the debut Textile Chemicals and Dyes Zone. The new category is suitable for a range of textile applications, such as for sports & leisure, safety & protection, industrial protection, construction and more.

Other exhibitors featured in this zone include:

Dupré Minerals (UK): the company manufactures high-quality products for the vermiculite, precision casting, friction, and refractory industries. It will showcase the innovative Micashield Vermiculite Dispersion, an aqueous dispersion of chemically exfoliated vermiculite which forms a natural, high-temperature barrier, protecting technical fabrics from flame and heat. Key application areas: for industrial uses.

Shanghai Xinnuo Chemical (China): multi-certified, the company produces water-based emulsified waxes. Raw materials include various petroleum products and derivatives, natural waxes, synthetic waxes and various special varieties such as silicone oil. The melting point of the products ranges from oils which are liquid at room temperature to waxes with a melting point of up to 160°C. Key application areas: for medical & hygiene, industrial and automotive uses.

Yancheng Ruize Color Masterbatch (China): Ruize operates 36 colour masterbatch production lines, producing high-quality “Ruize” brand colour masterbatch, functional masterbatch, and pre-dispersed pigments using advanced grinding technology. The ISO-certified company’s products have been trusted by renowned brands like PGI, Avgol, Beaulieu, and Toray, since their approval for use on Refine IV equipment. Key application areas: for medical & hygiene, civil engineering, automotive and environmental protection uses.

European and German Zones to showcase continent’s industry excellence

With Europe’s production of technical textiles and nonwovens largely returning to pre-pandemic levels the vast Asian market represented at Cinte Techtextil China has attracted leading companies to showcase their quality, high-tech products in the European and German Zones.

In addition to well-known returning brands, such as EMS-GRILTECH, Graf + Cie, Monosuisse, and Swisstulle from Switzerland, and Fibre Extrusion Technology from the UK, several new exhibitors are set to make their mark in the European Zone, including:

Serel Industrie (Belgium): specialises in unique electronic systems based on X-ray technology for measurement, regulation and control of the textile production flow. Its new SERVO-X 70kV X-ray Generator is redefining efficiency and sustainability in textile recycling and technical fibre production.

(Belgium): specialises in unique electronic systems based on X-ray technology for measurement, regulation and control of the textile production flow. Its new SERVO-X 70kV X-ray Generator is redefining efficiency and sustainability in textile recycling and technical fibre production. Proton Product International (UK): a leading manufacturer of instrumentation and control equipment for use in industrial production, with an international customer base. Its products are suitable for all 12 application areas.

Across the hall, the German Zone will also welcome a strong array of members, including Autefa Solutions, Mahlo, Reifenhauser Heinsberg, and many more, such as:

Brueckner Textile Technologies : offers a wide range of finishing machines for technical textiles, nonwovens, floor coverings and glass fabrics, including coating and laminating lines, bonding ovens and stenter frames. Their machines are all energy efficient and sustainable.

: offers a wide range of finishing machines for technical textiles, nonwovens, floor coverings and glass fabrics, including coating and laminating lines, bonding ovens and stenter frames. Their machines are all energy efficient and sustainable. Lindauer DORNIER: Germany's internationally recognised weaving machine manufacturer. End products produced with the company's machines comprise extremely high-performance fabrics for airbags, carbon fabrics for composite structures, and aramid fabrics for fire-resistant or bullet-proof applications.

Wetekam Group (new): specialises in technical monofilaments, 3D elements, and artificial turf yarns. It is one of Europe’s leading monofilament producers, reinforcing the German Zone’s reputation for cutting-edge innovation and market leadership.

Highlighted exhibitors featuring automotive textile solutions

Harnessing market demand, Cinte Techtextil China will feature a raft of global Mobiltech exhibitors, including Eastex Industrial Science And Technology and Oriental Industries from China, Picanol from Belgium, Rowa Group from Germany, and more:

JCT Industries (Malaysia): a leading manufacturer of PVA (polyvinyl alcohol) products, including short cut, staple fibre and long filament strand. Its fibre can be used in multiple construction sub-sectors, while its filament can be used in various industries such as geosynthetics, textiles, and automotives. The company’s manufacturing process relies on local geothermal resources, and utilises renewable underground water sources.

Jiangsu HongFeng Thread Technology (China): a manufacturer and exporter of polyester and nylon filament and spun sewing threads, with reliable solutions for apparel, automotive, furniture, medical, and more. Certifications include ISO 9001, IATF 16949, Global Recycled Standard and various OEKO-TEX credentials.

The fair’s product categories cover 12 application areas, which comprehensively span a full range of potential uses in modern technical textiles and nonwovens. These categories also cover the entire industry, from upstream technology and raw materials providers to finished fabrics, chemicals and other solutions. This scope of product groups and application areas ensures that the fair is an effective business platform for the entire industry.

Cinte Techtextil China will be held from September 3 – 5, 2025.

The fair is organized by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Nonwovens & Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA).

Other upcoming shows:

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Autumn Edition / Yarn Expo Autumn

September 2 – 4, 2025, National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Posted: July19, 2025

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Nonwovens & Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA)