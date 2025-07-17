Fachpack 2025: Freudenberg To Present Protective Packaging Solutions For Automotive OEMs That Target Waste Prevention And Climate Goals

WEINHEIM, Germany — July17, 2025 —Freudenberg Performance Materials (Freudenberg) will showcase packaging materials combining high performance protection, CO2 emission reduction and waste prevention at Fachpack 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany, from September 23-25. Evolon® packaging solutions offered by Freudenberg are particularly suited for packaging automotive components with sensitive surfaces. The Freudenberg experts are looking forward to welcoming visitors at Stand 3-231 in Hall 3.

Evolon® packaging materials provide superior surface protection for a wide range of automotive parts, including molded plastics and painted elements. The high-end textiles make an important contribution to the quality goals of OEMs and tier suppliers by preventing damage to transported parts and lowering rejection rates.

Recycled content and low CO2 footprint

Evolon® textiles have a small carbon footprint because their manufacturing process uses low-CO2 energy, and the fabrics are lightweight and reusable. Furthermore, Evolon® packaging materials are made of up to 85% recycled content. “By replacing virgin raw materials with recycled content, we’ve been able to cut the carbon footprint of our fabric production by 35%. We are actively exploring the possibility of manufacturing Evolon® using 100% recycled content to drive CO₂ emissions down even further,” explains Jean-François Kerhault, Director Global Sales & Marketing General Industry at Freudenberg Performance Materials.

Although Evolon® fabrics are lightweight – from 80gsm to 300gsm – they nevertheless still provide the high mechanical strength properties required for automotive packaging applications. This conserves raw materials and reduces the weight of transported loads. In particular, the new Evolon® Ultra Force is approximately 50% lighter than PVC-based materials with similar high mechanical strength, while containing a minimum 50% recycled content and no PVC.

Waste prevention

Evolon® materials play an important role in decreasing waste when it comes to transporting automotive parts. Above all, the high-end materials provide superior surface performance which directly reduces scrap of transported parts.

In addition, packaging waste is also prevented because Evolon® technical packaging textiles are designed for reusable packaging containers. Single-use packaging is avoided. Moreover, Evolon® packaging material lasts for the entire production cycle of a car model.

Posted: July 17, 2025

Source: Freudenberg Performance Materials (Freudenberg)