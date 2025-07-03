Cleanic Baby Eco Microbiome Care – Gentle Protection From The Very First Days Of Life

WARSAW — July 2, 2025 — At Harper Hygienics, we know how important it is to care for your baby’s skin with the utmost gentleness and understanding. That’s why we created Cleanic Baby Eco Microbiome Care – wet wipes designed to support the natural balance of delicate skin and care for it in harmony with nature.

Your baby’s skin is protected by a natural layer of beneficial microorganisms known as the microbiome. A well-balanced microbiome plays a key role in maintaining healthy, resilient skin. Our wipes are specially formulated to help protect this precious balance while offering daily care and comfort.

The formula is enriched with rice proteins, which stimulate the skin’s defense processes and

have an exceptionally nourishing effect on it, taking care of maintaining the epidermal barrier. They help soothe irritations, rashes and abrasions. To further promote skin health, we’ve added both probiotic and prebiotic ingredients – by maintaining the correct pH and stimulating the renewal of the protective barrier, they prevent the development of pathogens, protect against infections and allergens and stabilize the skin microbiome.

To prevent dryness, we included inulin, a gentle moisturizer that helps lock in hydration by creating a protective film on the skin’s surface.

The wipes are hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and pH neutral for the skin, making them suitable even for newborns. Each wipe is 100% biodegradable.

Posted: July 3, 2025

Source: Harper Hygienics