Trivantage® Unveils New Event For Workroom Professionals: The Makers Meet

BURLINGTON, N.C. — June 20, 2025 — Trivantage, a trusted supplier for workroom and upholstery professionals, will host an all-new educational event called The Makers Meet — which celebrates the skill, creativity, and community that drive great workrooms and upholstery shops.

The event will take place on August 14 and 15 at the Sunbrella® headquarters in Burlington, N.C., where attendees will enjoy a day-and-a-half of exclusive insights from industry leaders, product demos, business tips, fabric previews, networking with peers and vendors, and more.

“The Makers Meet is more than an educational event — it’s a celebration of artistry,” said Lindsay Shakarjian, marketing director at Trivantage. “The experience is designed to help workroom professionals refine their skills, reimagine their potential, and lead with confidence in a fast-evolving industry.”

A highlight of the event will be several hands-on, expert-led workshops, including:

Luxury Drapery Construction with Susan Woodcock: A live demonstration of fabrication methods, materials, and finishing details used to create custom draperies for the high-end market. Attendees will learn how incorporating linings, interlinings, and hand sewing techniques contributes to overall drapery appearance, and function.

A live demonstration of fabrication methods, materials, and finishing details used to create custom draperies for the high-end market. Attendees will learn how incorporating linings, interlinings, and hand sewing techniques contributes to overall drapery appearance, and function. Precision & Process with Grant Trick: Practical tips and expert tricks to help streamline work processes while elevating quality. Attendees will learn time-saving insights, from perfecting mitered corners and installing skirt linings to working with silk film, border clamps, and zippers.

Practical tips and expert tricks to help streamline work processes while elevating quality. Attendees will learn time-saving insights, from perfecting mitered corners and installing skirt linings to working with silk film, border clamps, and zippers. How to Build a Resilient Business with Charlene Clark: A look into aligning company vision, culture, and operations for lasting success. Attendees will learn about implementing sustainable team structures, optimal workflows, and measurable performance indicators.

A look into aligning company vision, culture, and operations for lasting success. Attendees will learn about implementing sustainable team structures, optimal workflows, and measurable performance indicators. Why Sunbrella with Camdyn Conner Lloyd: An exploration of the proprietary innovations, trusted durability, and versatile design options that make Sunbrella a leader in the performance fabrics market.

As pioneers in the textiles distribution space, this event is just one way Trivantage is moving the industry forward through educational endeavors. After successfully launching a marine fabrication-focused seminar, Performance on Deck, in 2024, the company hopes to continually expand on opportunities to inspire creatives, connect them with one another, and provide resources to bolster their business.

“Our mission is to go beyond supplying materials and tools and serve as a partner and thought leader — helping shape the future of our industry,” said Bret Kelley, president of Trivantage. “Through educational and networking platforms like The Makers Meet and Performance on Deck, we empower makers with the knowledge, skills, and inspiration to unlock their creativity and elevate their craft.”

Space is limited, and tickets must be reserved by July 16. In addition to industry education, the price of admission includes a tour of the Sunbrella Novelty Yarn Plant; a vendor marketplace with leading suppliers’ latest innovations in tools and materials; all meals, including a Sunbrella-sponsored cocktail hour and welcome dinner; and a special gift from Trivantage.

Trivantage has reserved a room block at The Inn at Elon for event attendees and will provide round-trip bus transportation between the hotel and Sunbrella headquarters on Thursday, August 14. To learn more, view the schedule of events, or reserve tickets, visit

https://www.events.trivantage.com/

Posted: June 23, 2025

Source: Trivantage