Nonwovenn Invests In MediTech To Deliver Three Year Growth Plan

BRIDGWATER, England — June 24, 2025 — Nonwoven fabric-tech company Nonwovenn has announced a significant investment in its MediTech division. The latest investment includes a new state-of-the-art medical manufacturing suite at its Bridgwater headquarters.

This strategic investment marks a major milestone in Nonwovenn’s three-year growth plan, which aims to deliver 14 percent year-on-year growth from its MediTech division, through the innovation pipeline, strategic partnerships and global footprint expansion.

The newly commissioned medical manufacturing facility features controlled environments that are purpose-built for precision manufacturing and includes a ‘Class 8’ standard performing cleanroom which is designed to meet even the most stringent medical industry standards. This development was supported by a joint investment from a key customer in the sector and underlines the strength of Nonwovenn’s collaborative approach to partnerships and the overall trust that is placed in the businesses long-term vision.

The research and development team have also delivered several high-impact innovations launched over the last year. These include x-ray detectable materials to enhance safety and traceability in surgical applications, and reinforced CMC hydrofiber for improved durability and absorption in wound care. The team have also developed a translucent nonwoven solution for use as a surgical site dressing scaffold to allow for visual inspection of incision sites without the need to remove the dressing. All three product innovations come as a direct result of world class research and development programs to support client needs.

Alongside the investment in infrastructure and product advancements, Nonwovenn has strengthened its team with the appointment of Ross Ward as business director of Carbon. Ross is a leading expert in carbon technologies, and his expertise is already accelerating innovation in areas such as ostomy care and odor control.

John Birkett, Medical Business director at Nonwovenn, said: “We are very proud to be able to strengthen our capabilities in advanced medical materials thanks to this world-class suite. The investment reflects our commitment to quality, innovation and continuing to serve the evolving needs of our partners in the sector across the UK, Europe and Middle East.”

Nonwovenn’s Commercial Director Silke Brand added: “Our growth in the MediTech sector is not just about the facilities or the product, it’s about the lasting improvements it can make to patient care and outcomes. We are really working to shape the future of medical textiles, and this investment will help us achieve that.”

Posted: June 24, 2025

Source: Nonwovenn