General Recycled’s Patented Aramid Recycling Process Gains Industry Recognition At NAUMD Conference

VANCOUVER — June 1, 2025 — General Recycled (GR) is proud to announce that its patented aramid recycling process played a key role in Monterey Textiles’ new Eco-Fyre® fabric, which received the NAUMD Innovation Award for Sustainability at the Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) annual conference. “Monterey’s success with Eco-Fyre highlights the value of our patented recycling technology,” said Ted Parker, President of General Recycled. “Collaborating with Monterey and Filspec to bring this sustainable solution to market has been incredibly rewarding. This recognition underscores the industry’s demand for closed-loop solutions in flame-resistant textiles.”

Monterey’s Eco-Fyre is an innovative recycled aramid fabric designed for the oil and gas industry, made possible through GR’s proprietary recycling process. The technology transforms decommissioned aramid garments into high-quality recycled fiber, yarn, and certified flame-resistant fabric—creating a true closed-loop system that reduces waste and extends material lifecycles. “We welcome Monterey’s Eco-Fyre fabric to our growing family of recycled aramid products,” said Dave Kasper, VP of Sales & Product Development at General Recycled. “Randy Williams and his team at Monterey and Filspec have done exceptional work in bringing this sustainable option to market.”

Posted: June 2, 2025

Source: General Recycled (GR)