Excitement Builds For EDANA’s OUTLOOK™ In Budapest

BRUSSELS, Belgium — June 24, 2025 — EDANA is pleased to announce that preparations are well underway for OUTLOOK™ 2025! So far, hundreds of participants from more than 50 companies have signed up, confirming strong interest in this year’s edition. The exhibition area is filling up quickly: 12 booths are already sold, with just eight remaining!

The comprehensive three-day program will explore the latest trends in AHPs, compliance and competitiveness, and dedicated sessions on wipes and start-ups, with renowned speakers and interactive formats designed to spark dialogue and collaboration.

We’re thrilled to confirm one of this year’s keynote speakers: Ambassador Ivo H. Daalder, former U.S. ambassador to NATO and president of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. At OUTLOOK, he’ll explore how shifting global alliances are reshaping international trade and what this means for business. Drawing on decades of diplomatic experience, he’ll offer strategic insights into navigating today’s evolving geopolitical and economic landscape.

Networking will take center stage with two special evening cocktails planned. The first, a thematic cocktail, will take place in the exhibition area on Day 1, encouraging relaxed exchanges among participants. On Day 2, attendees will enjoy a memorable external cocktail held at one of Budapest’s most iconic venues, offering a unique cultural touch to the event experience.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for companies looking to stand out and boost their brand visibility throughout the event! These options provide exclusive exposure before and during the event, both online and onsite.

Participants are encouraged to book their accommodation early to take advantage of preferential rates, available via the official event platform. With strong interest and limited spaces remaining, we invite you to be part of this exceptional event. Join us in Budapest for three days of insights, connections, and inspiration!

Posted: June 24, 2025

Source: EDANA