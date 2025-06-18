East Providence Rhode Island Firefighters Receive Non-PFAS Turnout Gear

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI — June 18, 2025 — The East Providence Fire Department has become the first in the United States to purchase and use non-PFAS turnout gear department-wide—an industry milestone achieved through a collaborative partnership with protective gear manufacturer Fire-Dex and textile innovator Milliken & Company.

The gear, which includes Milliken Assure™—North America’s first non-PFAS, non-halogenated flame-resistant moisture barrier—was purchased as part of a $658,000 investment by the City of East Providence. The delivery of 170 sets of turnout gear will provide all 125 full-time firefighters with a new set of turnout gear.

“This is about progress, partnership, and making deliberate decisions that reflect our department’s values,” said East Providence Fire Chief Michael Carey. “We’re proud to work with U.S. suppliers who share our vision and respond with innovation and accountability.”

The decision comes amid growing momentum around PFAS alternatives in firefighting gear across the country, including H.B. 5019, a Rhode Island bill that was signed into law on June 10, 2025 that prohibits the use of intentionally added PFAS in firefighter turnout gear sold or used in the state. The ban goes into effect on January 1, 2027.

“Fire-Dex and Milliken listened closely to what we wanted and worked with us every step of the way,” said East Providence Mayor Roberto DaSilva. “This gear delivery represents more than new uniforms—it represents a commitment to keep our firefighters protected when they put their lives in danger to keep our communities safe.”

The transition marks the culmination of a co-led effort that began in early 2024. The result is a complete turnout gear solution that does not rely on fluorinated chemistry across any of its three protective layers: outer shell, thermal liner, and moisture barrier.

While non-fluorinated fabrics have existed for outer shells and thermal liners, the moisture barrier has historically relied on fluorochemicals for repellency and pathogen resistance. The introduction of Assure™ in October 2024 made it possible for Fire-Dex to provide a solution where all three layers meet performance expectations without the use of PFAS chemistry. The gear went through rigorous performance and safety testing and is UL certified and meets the NFPA 1971-2018 standard.

Fire-Dex has provided turnout gear to East Providence firefighters for more than 20 years, growing into a trusted partnership rooted in respect and responsiveness to support firefighter safety. Strengthening the value chain, Milliken and Fire-Dex have maintained a decade of strategic collaboration that delivers innovation and advancement through U.S. research and manufacturing.

Posted: June 18, 2025

Source: Milliken & Company and Fire-Dex