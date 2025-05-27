eVent Fabrics Unveils Circularity Initiative, Announces Collection Of Recyclable, Plant-Based Laminates

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — May 27, 2025 — eVent® Fabrics, a supplier of breathable waterproof, weatherproof, and windproof fabric laminates, announces the launch of its new circular fabric collection, purpose-built, plant-based, and fully recyclable for a more sustainable future without compromising performance.

Featuring 11 different laminate configurations across the eVent stormST™ and windstormST™ technology platforms, this plant-based collection is engineered for recyclability and designed to support closed-loop product systems. By utilizing monomaterial constructions, these laminate fabrics make mechanical recycling more feasible, while maintaining the trusted breathability, durability, and weather protection that outdoor brands and consumers expect from eVent.

“Circularity starts with design,” said Chad Kelly, president of eVent Fabrics. “With these stormST and windstormST fabrics, we’re giving brands the building blocks to create products that are easier to recycle at end-of-life — without sacrificing technical performance.”

The new circularity collection is a major step in eVent’s long-term sustainability strategy, addressing the industry’s growing need for performance materials that align with circular economy principles. And with the EU’s pending Ecodesign for Sustainable Product Regulations set to take effect in the coming years, apparel brands selling into the EU will be incentivized to further incorporate more circular, sustainable materials.

The stormST fabrics offer breathable waterproof protection with low environmental impact, making them ideal for outerwear, footwear, and accessories in active outdoor and urban use. The windstormST fabrics provide highly breathable windproof protection, perfect for blocking the chilling effects of the wind in dynamic conditions. All fabrics in the collection are PFAS-free, bluesign®, Oeko-Tex®, and/or GRS certified.

Posted: May 27, 2025

Source: eVent Fabrics