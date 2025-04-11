Trivantage® Launches Marine-Focused Seminar: Performance On Deck Offers Exclusive Knowledge From Industry Experts

BURLINGTON, N.C. — April 10, 2025 — Trivantage, a one-stop shop for fabrics, hardware, and accessories, has launched a traveling seminar with a focus on marine fabrication called Performance on Deck. As part of Trivantage’s ongoing commitment to its customers’ success, this one-day event provides access to exclusive knowledge on best practices from industry experts.

Performance on Deck explores the evolving world of marine fabrication with presentations from leading suppliers on emerging trends, product applications, and what it takes to run a successful business in today’s landscape. Presentation topics have included: U-Zip, Why Sunbrella, Clear Vinyl 101, Tools Needed to go Digital, Knowing your Worth, and more.

With live demonstrations, product giveaways, and a vendor market, Performance on Deck allows marine fabricators to discover innovative products from trusted brands like Tenara®, Scovill®, Serge Ferrari, Herculite®, Sunbrella®, and more.

Attendees also enjoy opportunities to connect with peers, expand their network, and experience a sense of camaraderie in an ever-changing industry.

“It’s nice to be surrounded by others in the industry and to get reenergized about what I’ve chosen to do as my profession, ”Rebecca Segrest, owner of Off Season Canvas, said. “It’s fun to hear other voices, what they’re engaging in and the way the market is increasing across the board.”

Additionally, the seminar serves as a way to learn about the benefits of partnership with Trivantage through the Trivantage Plus program. Members enjoy access to same-day shipping, discounts on products from Trivantage and industry partners, virtual seminars, marketing support, and more.

So far, the seminar has been held in Baltimore, Maryland; City of Industry, California; and St. Augustine, Florida, giving individuals from various parts of the country the opportunity to attend. Trivantage plans to continue the seminar in new locations.

Those interested in attending a future Performance on Deck seminar are encouraged to contact their Trivantage representative to learn more.

Posted: April 11, 2025

Source: Trivantage