NONWOVENN Accelerates Growth In Protech Division With £1.5 Million Investment In Innovation And Team Expansion

SOMERSET, England — April 3, 2025 — Nonwoven fabric-tech company Nonwovenn is investing £1.5 million in its ProTech division to strengthen its market-leading position in personal protection and harm reduction. The investment is part of a long-term growth strategy, with a business unit target of £16 million turnover by 2028.

A major focus of the investment is in the research and development of CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) protective solutions for first responder and military safety and protective clothing. Nonwovenn is also working closely with ministries of defence, and first responders across the globe.

To support this ambitious growth, Nonwovenn has strengthened its specialist team with four key appointments, expert recruits with considerable understanding and experience.

Nonwovenn is therefore, also making significant strides in product innovation, with new CBRN solutions set to launch throughout 2025 and 2026. Among these are advancements in protection systems for firefighters focused on volatile organic compound (VOC) filtration, as well as next-generation protective solutions tailored towards military and first responders.

Andrew Fisher, Head of ProTech at Nonwovenn, said: “This is an exciting time at Nonwovenn. Not only are we investing in cutting-edge R&D, but we’re also building a strong team to bring these innovations to market and fully support our customers. By combining our advanced technology with real-world application insight, we are setting new standards in personal protection and harm reduction.”

Nonwovenn chairman, David Lamb added; “Our focus on growth, innovation and talent acquisition reflects our commitment to advancing protective solutions for the industries that need them most. With our ambitious R&D programme, strategic partnerships and industry-leading team, we’re confident in our ability to become the leading player in this segment of the market.”

Nonwovenn offer complete support to customers working intimately with them on new concepts, through innovation, product design, business development, commercialisation and supply of products, offering complete ‘end to end’ supply expertise. This ranges from ‘live chemical’ agent instruction, and fully planned and audited supply chain management for large and small projects in addition to its outstanding expanding portfolio of products.

Posted: April 3, 2025

Source: Nonwovenn