Marzoli Textile Engineering Presents Its Tailor-Made Solutions For The Nonwoven Industry At Techtexil North America

PALAZZOLO SULL’ OGLIO, Italy — April 29, 2025 — Marzoli, part of Camozzi Group and leading company in textile machinery sector, will present its latest innovations in nonwoven technologies at TechTextil North America 2025, taking place from May 6–8 in Atlanta, Georgia.

A professional team from the company will be available for meetings and discussions at Booth 3632, to offer a comprehensive overview of the last solutions engineered for flexibility and quality, and tailored specifically for wipes, disposable and medical and surgical products.

“Quality, flexibility, and efficiency are not just goals – they are embedded in our engineering,” said Mr. Cristian Locatelli, General Manager of Marzoli. “Our nonwoven solutions are designed to meet the industry’s evolving demands while enabling clients to maintain a competitive edge”

At the core of this offering there is the C702NW high-production card, featuring a unique 1,500 mm working width and a modular design for various delivery outputs including strips, heavier webs up to 60 gsm with the special web condenser unit and customized options based on production needs. The C702NW ensures superior fiber opening, uniform web formation, while reducing maintenance and energy consumption.

“Moreover, the fully integrated pre-processing line — covering fiber opening, blending, and cleaning — guarantees a uniform, impurity-free feedstock for optimal web formation. These systems are essential when working with delicate fibers such as cotton and finer deniers, where web quality and softness are essential.”

In collaboration with top European partners, Marzoli delivers fully customized, turnkey lines for spunlace, medical cotton products, and absorbent hygiene materials. Whether producing zig-zag folded cotton, perforated pads, cotton rolls or stratified webs, Marzoli ensures consistent results, superior cleanliness, and optimal resource usage.

Especially in the North American market, where we operate through our local subsidiary, we work in close partnership with our customers, supporting them throughout every phase of the project design and implementation, from preliminary studies to line start-up, production optimization and after sales support. This comprehensive approach distinguishes Marzoli as a truly unique global partner and reinforces our mission to shape the future of the textile industry.

Posted: April 29, 2025

Source: Marzoli — Part Of Camozzi Group