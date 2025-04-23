Introducing The INDA International Trade Handbook – Free To INDA Members

CARY, N.C. — April 23, 2025 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, is thrilled to announce that the INDA International Trade Handbook is available in the INDA store and free to download for INDA members.

The handbook was written in partnership with the law firm Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg P.A. and represents several months of work compiling U.S. trade and customs policy and compliance information impacting the nonwovens sector. The handbook is a comprehensive, 240-page guide to help you and your business understand and comply with U.S. international trade law.

Information included in the handbook features active tariffs on goods coming into the U.S. as of April 9, 2025, and tariff rates and classification codes for nonwoven roll goods and finished goods. You can preview the table of contents here: https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:VA6C2:d7fb7ba0-ee87-4131-bc64-3aa8e8ad34a4

For more information or to access the International Trade Handbook, please use this link: https://imisw.inda.org/ItemDetail?iProductCode=TRADEHB&Category=HBVtarget= and your member account login information. For other questions or inquires, contact Wes Fisher at INDA.org, INDA Director of Government Affairs

Posted: April 23, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry