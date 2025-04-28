INDA And EDANA Recommend Incorporating A New Entity – The Global Nonwovens Alliance

CARY, N.C. & BRUSSELS— April 28, 2025 — The Board of Directors of INDA and EDANA met this week to continue progress toward a vision of broad collaboration for the benefit of the industry detailed in a Letter of Intent signed by both organizations in September 2024.

This work has progressed to include a recommendation to incorporate a separate tax-exempt federation, the Global Nonwoven Alliance (GNA), with INDA and EDANA as the founding members. The purpose of this federation is to provide international leadership for the representation and responsible advancement of the global nonwovens industry (“Industry”) while respecting and benefiting its Members.

By aligning resources and expanding collaboration GNA will deliver a more unified and coordinated strategy toward the issues and opportunities faced by the Industry. GNA will enable enhanced programs and service value, reach and efficiency. These benefits will translate into increased local and regional benefits as well as drive innovation, operational efficiencies, and long-term industry growth.

Under the proposed framework, INDA and EDANA will continue to operate as independent legal entities, maintaining their focus on regional markets and advocacy. They will also serve as founding members of GNA committed to leadership, staff and program coordination designed to enhance collaboration on cross-border industry priorities.

While some organizational details, transition provisions and approval timelines are being assessed by the INDA and EDANA Boards, both have expressed their strong support for the vision and purpose of GNA and are committed to responsibly advance this initiative.

INDA and EDANA remain committed to a transparent process, both for our members and the industry, and will provide regular updates as this work progresses. We encourage you to visit either the EDANA or INDA websites for GNA frequently asked questions : https://www.inda.org/global-nonwovens-alliance-gna-frequently-asked-questions/ or the INDA booth during the IDEA25 show.

Posted: April 28, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry / EDANA