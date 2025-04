Herculite Products Inc. Announces The Acquisition Of Strata Film Coatings

EMIGSVILLE, Pa. — April 22, 2025 — Herculite Products Inc., an innovator in high-performance technical textile composites, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Strata Film Coatings, a renowned manufacturer of advanced film coating solutions. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Herculite’s ongoing commitment to expand its product offerings and enhance its market presence.

Peter McKernan, Sr., CEO of Herculite Products Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition: “We are thrilled to welcome Strata Film Coatings into the Herculite family. Their expertise in film coating complements our existing product offering and aligns perfectly with our vision of providing innovative value-enhancing solutions to our customers. The acquisition enables us to further differentiate our value proposition with an even broader range of products and services distinguished by their exceptional quality and innovation.”

A spokesperson for Strata Film Coatings added: “Joining forces with Herculite is a fantastic opportunity for Strata Film Coatings, given our shared values and business principles. Herculite’s 75-year commitment to industry-leading innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction enhances our ability to deliver solutions across a broader portfolio.”

Strata Film Coatings is recognized for its advanced film coating technologies, which deliver superior optical clarity, excellent durability, UV protection, flame retardancy, and scratch resistance. Their products are widely used in various applications, including marine enclosures, automotive, architectural windows, protective coverings, shade systems, medical supplies, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

The acquisition of Strata Films Coatings is part of Herculite’s strategic plan, which expands its market capability and strengthens its position as a total solution provider in high-performance technical textile composites. By integrating Strata Film Coatings technologies, Herculite aims to deliver enhanced value to its customers and drive further innovation across its product portfolio.

Posted: April 23, 2025

Source: Herculite Products Inc.