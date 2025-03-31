European Nonwoven Industry Returns To Pre-COVID Level With 3 Million Tonnes Produced In 2024

BRUSSELS — March 31, 2025 — EDANA, the global association and voice for nonwovens and related industries has published its annual overview of the high-level figures from the EDANA Statistics Report on Nonwovens Production and Deliveries for 2024.

According to the latest data, in 2024, compared to data from 2023, nonwovens production in Greater Europe increased in volume by 2.6% to 2,976, 400 tonnes, and by 2.9% in surface area resulting in 85.1 billion square meters of nonwovens being manufactured. However, differing trends were observed at the national level when comparing production between Greater European countries, and also when assessing the various production processes of nonwovens and market segments.

Jacques Prigneaux, EDANA’s Market Analysis and Economic Affairs Director, further expanded on the trend: “In the aftermath of two consecutive declines of more than 5% in 2022 and 2023, the production of nonwovens in Greater Europe has reverted to its pre-pandemic level in terms of weight. At the same time, the production in surface area grew faster, resulting in an average grammage of 34.9 gsm, as opposed to the 37.2 gsm recorded in 2019.”

Wetlaid nonwovens, which experienced a significant decline in 2023, demonstrated the most substantial growth rates this year. Conversely, airlaid was the only web-forming process to register a decline in 2024, yet it was also the sole process to exhibit growth the previous year. Spunmelt production continues to dominate in terms of surface area.

Drylaid exhibited limited growth, attributable to the positive developments seen in the production and sales of Air-through and Hydro-entangled materials.

The predominant end-use for nonwovens continues to be the hygiene market, accounting for 27% of deliveries, amounting to 797,300 tons, and exhibiting a 1.7% growth in 2024. Last year, the most substantial growth sectors for nonwovens were building and roofing materials (+14.2%), food and beverage applications (+13%), cotton pads (+4.9%), and personal care wipes (+4.8%).

Prigneaux added “thanks to data collected in two units, our statistics provide EDANA members with the opportunity to thoroughly analyze trends in tonnage and surface area across 11 production processes and at least 83 market segments.”

EDANA extends its appreciation to all contributing companies that participated in the data collection process. Their valuable input ensures an accurate and detailed representation of the nonwovens market. “Without the input from participating companies”, Jacques Prigneaux noted, “these figures could have not been compiled, and we would like to thank them again for their efforts in sending their input to us. This data, combined with continuous monitoring of the industry, guarantees that EDANA statistics serve as a valuable planning and benchmarking instrument for all member companies.”

A comprehensive analysis, including deeper insights into production trends, market evolution, and strategic outlooks, is available exclusively to EDANA members. This report serves as a critical resource for companies looking to navigate the evolving nonwovens landscape. In addition, in November 2024, EDANA, together with INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, released the Global Nonwoven Markets Report, A Comprehensive Survey and Outlook, 2023-2028. This edition offers a comprehensive analysis of global nonwoven macro drivers, supply and demand trends, and an expanded regional trade section. The report forecasts a steady growth in demand for nonwovens across key sectors over the next five years. This report is available for purchase in the following page:

https://www.edana.org/trainings/publications/statistics-nonwovens-report2023-2028

EDANA remains dedicated to supporting the nonwovens industry by providing market intelligence, advocacy, and networking opportunities.

