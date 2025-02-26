Tex-Tech Buys FMI From Spirit Aerosystems

Tex-Tech Industries Inc., Kernersville, N.C., has completed the acquisition of Fiber Materials Inc.(FMI) from Spirit AeroSystems Inc., expanding its portfolio of high-temperature materials and reinforced composites. FMI, based in Biddeford, Maine, and Woonsocket, R.I., specializes in carbon/carbon composites used in thermal protection systems, re-entry vehicle nose tips, and rocket motor components, with products featured in NASA programs like Stardust, Mars Curiosity, Orion and Mars 2020.

FMI’s 400 employees and senior management team will remain in their current roles, ensuring continuity in operations.

“FMI’s unique capabilities will allow us to better service the rigorous material requirements in the rapidly growing space and defense industry,” said Scott Burkhart, CEO of Tex-Tech.

2025 Quarterly Issue I