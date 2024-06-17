Registration And Tabletop Reservations For Hygienix™ 2024 Are Open

CARY, NC — June 17, 2024 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announced that absorbent hygiene professionals can register, sponsor, or reserve a tabletop exhibit for Hygienix™, November 18-21, Nashville, Tennessee. Industry leaders from around the world will gather for four days of networking, presentations, and business opportunities.

The theme for this year’s Hygienix is “Driving Absorbent Hygiene Product Innovation: Consumer Desires, Market Dynamics & Sustainability Solutions.” The event’s focus is on price tiering, shipping and trade impacts, FemTech, period poverty, pet care, adult care innovations, the UN Plastic Treaty and PFAS regulations. Hygienix will offer three training opportunities on Mon., Nov. 18th. The full Hygienix program will be announced at a later date.

Prior to Hygienix, there will be a series of up to four complimentary pre-conference webinars. INDA is pleased to announce that Good360 has confirmed their participation in one of the webinars. Good360 is the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, a nonprofit that distributes goods to communities in need. More details and participating organizations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Hygienix will include a networking opportunity with two Lunch Around tables where table hosts connect with fellow participants to discuss industry hot topics. Seating is limited, so participants are encouraged to reserve their seat early.

Back by popular demand are the Lightning Talks. Tabletop exhibitors will have 5 minutes to highlight their products and services before the tabletop exhibits and reception opens Tues. and Wed. evenings.

Nominations are being accepted through Sep. 16th for the Hygienix Innovation Award™. Three finalists will be selected to present their absorbent hygiene technologies on Tues., Nov. 19th. The winner of the Award will be announced at the end of the event, Thurs., Nov. 21st.

Last year’s Hygienix Innovation Award was presented to Sequel for their Sequel Spiral™ Tampon. The Sequel Spiral™ Tampon features a proprietary spiral design that is engineered to be more fluid mechanically efficient, meaning it is designed to absorb more evenly and not leak before it’s full. In August 2023, the Sequel Spiral™ Tampon received clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a medical device.

For more information, to register, sponsor, or reserve a tabletop exhibit, visit the Hygienix website: https://www.hygienix.org/index.html

Posted: June 17, 2024

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry