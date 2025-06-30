Tom Daley Launches Woolmark-Certified Wool Knit Kit for Knitting Enthusiasts

LONDON — June 30, 2025 — Olympic diving champion and entrepreneur Tom Daley has teamed up with Woolmark as its newest ambassador to launch a wool knit kit, sparking a fresh wave of wool enthusiasts to embrace their craft and pick up their knitting needles.

Daley first took up knitting in 2020, to channel his energy during the Tokyo Olympics. What began at the pool’s edge caught the world’s attention, sparking a love affair with the wool fibre. Following the support he found in the knitting community, Daley founded Made With Love, a knitting and crocheting movement of his own.

Over the past six months, Daley and the Made With Love team have been working with UK-based yarn manufacturer, Laxtons, to test and trial merino wool yarns. What has evolved is a pastel-inspired Woolmark-certified knit kit that will include three exclusive knitting patterns for a jumper, vest and hat.

Whether you have been knitting for years or just want to try something new, the knit kits, which are available in seven dreamy colours — Lilac Snow, Lemon Zest, Delicate Blue, Lime Cream, Pale Peach, Candy Pink and Natural Cream — are for you!

“The knit kit brings some of my favorite pieces to life using 100-percent merino wool. The wool fiber’s natural properties make it perfect for comfort, breathability and warmth,” Daley said. “It’s a natural, renewable fiber I’ve always trusted and loved, and I can’t wait to see how it inspires others on their knitting journey.”

Posted: June 30, 2025

Source: The Woolmark Company