World Emblem Announces Plans To Reshore Jobs To The United States — Doubling Space In Houston 

HOUSTON & FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — June 30, 2025 — World Emblem, an emblem and patch manufacturer, today announced plans to reshore jobs to the company’s new factory opening in Houston in October.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based World Emblem has signed a long-term lease for a new 72,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 6740 Signat Drive in Houston. The company is moving its regional operations from approximately 35,000 square feet in northwest Houston into the larger space, which will initially produce up to 500,000 emblems and patches per week.

“We are committed to continue growing our U.S. manufacturing base, which will not only help us reduce tariff costs and improve supply chain efficiency, but also enhance our ability to provide same-day production and delivery to clients,” said Randy Carr, CEO of World Emblem. “As a family-owned business founded and headquartered in Florida with locations throughout the country, we are proud to bring more jobs home in support of the country’s reshoring goals while continuing to improve service for our customers.”

Approximately 140 employees will work at the plant to start, with plans to reshore 50 jobs and add up to 100 additional staff in total as U.S. production continues to grow to meet rising demand for the company’s emblems, patches, and promotional products including custom stickers, labels, pens, pencils, and name badges.

“Our new state-of-the-art facility will allow us to expand further and continue hiring more employees from the surrounding area,” Carr added. “We are proud of our dedicated team in Houston and strong connection to the city, and look forward to remaining an active part of the community for many years to come.”

World Emblem has additional U.S. factories in Norcross, Ga., and Upland, Calif., with more than 300 employees in total located throughout the country. The company utilizes its cutting-edge technology, expertise, and proximity to clients in the United States to enable faster production and delivery times than overseas manufacturers.

Posted: June 30, 2025

Source: World Emblem