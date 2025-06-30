Designtex Collaborates With Kapitza on a Trio of New Patterns — Meet Mosaic, Waves, and Sparkle

NEW YORK CITY — June 26, 2025 — Designtex, designer and manufacturer of applied materials for the built environment, has released its second collaboration with London-based art and design studio Kapitza. The two originally worked together to create CrissCross in 2018. Now, founders and sisters Petra and Nicole have brought their unique perspective on shape and color back to Designtex with three new patterns that revolve around their fascination with geometry — the starting point for all of their work. Whether it be a circle, square, or line, each leads to vivid, color-based environments where people love to live, work, and play.

“We hope our textiles spark inspiration—becoming the foundation from which entire color stories unfold,” shares Kapitza. “Each palette is crafted with intention, blending soft, muted tones with vibrant highlights to offer both harmony and contrast. Designed to be versatile, these colors invite designers to echo them across surfaces, creating spaces that feel cohesive, expressive, and full of character.”

Mosaic is a large-scale, multi-color geometric pattern built with intriguing color juxtapositions. Inspired by Kapitza’s appreciation for the ancient art it borrows its name from, the duo explored the movement and rotation of shapes within the parameters of a grid to create alluring overlaps and negative spaces. More than 15 colors are used to make Mosaic, made possible through digital printing. Choose from five colorways and watch the magic unfold as the colors and values shift across its surface. This coated textile features a slight emboss and delivers on all high performance needs. Mosaic is 100 percent Polyurethane. It carries certifications and programs in Greenguard Gold, HPD, and LEED while featuring Low VOCs, No Antimicrobials, No Flame Retardants, No PFAS, and No PVC.

“When I first encountered the work of Petra and Nicole [Kapitza], I was immediately captivated,” shares Sara Balderi, Executive Design Director, Designtex. Their playful approach to geometry and fearless use of bold colors resonated deeply with our vision at Designtex. There was an instant sense of creative synergy, a feeling that collaborating with them would produce something special.”

Kapitza’s process and natural dialogue with color were a perfect starting point for the duo to apply their design process to Designtex Digital Studio tool; the results are two new pattern additions: Waves + Sparkle.

The abstraction of Waves is inspired by Kapitza’s love of the seaside and the flow of the ocean, the balance of order, and the unexpected. Here, undulating geometric shapes come together to create movement and harmony for the perfect balance of form and surprise. As part of the Designtex Digital Studio, Waves is available in 9 palettes, various scales, and 6 material options across both upholstery and wallcoverings to further refine its customization capabilities.

Kapitza found their vision for Sparkle in the clusters formed by hole-punched paper circles falling to the floor. To explore the element of chance, a custom software app was developed to generate these groupings, which were arranged to create Sparkle’s pattern. The second design addition to Designtex Digital Studio, Choose from 4 preset palettes with subtle transparencies and overlays that reflect the feel of dappled light on water.

Both Waves and Sparkle are digitally printed, customizable, and available on upholstery, wallcovering, multiuse, and panel substrates through Digital Studio.

Posted: June 30, 2025

Source: Designtex