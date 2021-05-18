Domtar Expanding Engineered Absorbent Materials Facility

FORT MILL, S.C. — May 17, 2021 — Domtar Corp. today announced it will expand its Jesup, Ga.-based Engineered Absorbent Materials (EAM) facility. The project will play an integral role in helping the company grow its position as a leading global absorbent materials and technology business offering fluff pulp and airlaid nonwoven materials.

“This expansion is a strategic step toward strengthening our value proposition as an essential partner to absorbent hygiene customers around the world,” said Lewis Fix, Domtar vice president, commercial pulp and airlaid.

Domtar’s EAM facility has been developing and manufacturing innovative, high-quality absorbent core solutions since 1998. This expansion project will add a large scale Dan-Web airlaid production line to the facility. The machine will be fully operational in 2022, enhancing Domtar’s ability to supply both domestic and global customers with unique absorbent materials solutions.

Posted May 18, 2021

Source: Domtar