Burlington Medical Fabrics, Proven Advanced Protection For More Than 40 Years

GREENSBORO, NC — April 30, 2020 — A manufacturer of advanced barrier fabrics, Burlington’s reusable fabrics have been a trusted resource for leading PPE manufacturers to provide advanced protection, for more than 40 years. Burlington’s Maxima® and XALTTM collections provide engineered, state-of-the-art healthcare fabrics that combine the highest degrees of protection, performance, comfort and durability, while offering a more sustainable, cost effective and environmentally responsible solution.

Unlike other fabric manufacturers, Burlington operates its own “on site” institutional grade medical laundry complete with steam sterilization equipment. Therefore, fabrics can be thoroughly evaluated for true to life performance and durability before leaving the manufacturing facility. Rigorous R&D, testing, strict manufacturing controls and continuous improvement provide assurance to leading PPE manufacturers that Burlington’s advanced fabrics always perform where it counts the most – protecting healthcare workers and patients.

“Burlington is known for innovation and quality, and we are proud to be a trusted supplier to leading PPE manufacturers globally,” says Nelson Bebo, Vice President Sales . “We take protection and our responsibility to provide it very seriously, and never has that been more important than now. The scarcity of PPE due to COVID-19 crisis has reinforced the importance of reusable PPE, and we are pleased to offer our expertise to support the industry and ramp up the production of our proven, established fabrics to meet the current critical need.”

Burlington’s Maxima® fabrics are engineered with specific yarns and constructions to provide the highest level of proven protection, durability and comfort, based on specified levels for ANSI/AAMI PB70 & EN13795 standards. Burlington’s XALTTM resusable fabric collection, introduced more than 20 years ago, is a high tech composite 3-Layer system that combines innovative fabrics, laminated film, and adhesive technology for a superior Medical Barrier without sacrificing durability and comfort. XALTTM fabrics provide higher levels of protection and are certified to meet both ANSI/AAMI PB70 Level 4 and EN13795 high performance, critical area standards.

A key advantage of Burlington fabrics is that they are reusable, which provides even greater assurance of being available when critical PPE is needed most. Additionally, reusable fabrics provide a more responsible, sustainable solution reducing not only the amount of waste going to landfills or to be incinerated but also minimizing disposal costs. Bebo continues, “The current COVID-19 crisis has shown that supplies of disposable products are not sufficient. The solution is fairly simple when you look at how to more quickly increase supply. One reusable garment equals, on average, 75 disposable garments and the supply of reusable PPE can be more quickly replenished through increased laundering. The durability of Burlington’s medical fabrics also allows the life of the garment to be extended past it’s original use. For example, a fabric certified for Level 2 protection through 75 launderings can be tested at the end of that time and still meet certification for Level 1 protection, extending its life cycle and useful protection.”

Posted April 30, 2020

Source: Burlington