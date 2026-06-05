Source Guatemala: Explore Sourcing Opportunities In The Western Hemisphere

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — June 4, 2026 — Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN) and The Apparel and Textile Association of Guatemala (VESTEX) have partnered to launch Source Guatemala, a sponsored sourcing experience designed exclusively for brand and retailer sourcing leaders.

Taking place August 19–20, 2026, in conjunction with the Guatemala Apparel Show, the program offers participants a firsthand look at Guatemala’s textile and apparel supply chain through a combination of factory tours, networking, and supplier engagement.

The experience includes:

Access to the Guatemala Apparel Show

Executive networking reception

Factory tours of Indiana Knitwear, Apparel & Textile Sourcing/Palin, and Texpasa

Up to three hotel nights

Up to a $500 travel stipend for approved participants

Designed for sourcing and supply chain leaders who influence sourcing strategy and supplier selection, Source Guatemala provides an efficient way to evaluate regional capabilities, strengthen supplier relationships, and explore opportunities in the Western Hemisphere.

Participation is limited to qualified brand and retailer professionals. Space is limited and attendance is subject to approval.

For additional information and to request an invitation, visit Source Guatemala:

https://www.aapnetwork.net/guatemala

Posted: June 5, 2026

Source: Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN)