Bally Ribbon Mills Introduces Kevlar® EXO™ Webbing For Advanced Protective Applications

BALLY, Pa. — July 14, 2026 — Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), an industry leader in the design, development, and manufacture of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics, announces the availability of advanced webbing solutions utilizing Kevlar® EXO™, a next-generation aramid fiber platform engineered for demanding performance and protection needs. The new Kevlar EXO offerings expand BRM’s portfolio of high-performance tapes and webbings for mission-critical applications in defense, aaerospace, and industrial safety markets.

Kevlar EXO is designed for ballistic applications to deliver higher comfort, flexibility, and wearability while maintaining high strength, low weight, cut resistance, and thermal performance expected from aramid-based protective materials. BRM’s engineering team leverages its expertise in weaving advanced fibers to translate these material advantages into narrow fabrics and webbings that can be integrated into seam reinforcements, harnesses, and high tensile load applications. By combining Kevlar EXO with BRM’s custom weave designs, customers can achieve superior strength, low elongations at a lighter weight. The tenacity of the new webbings are engineered to be 40-50% stronger than legacy Kevlar webbings. They also exhibit 15-40% weight savings at the same tenacity targets.

BRM collaborates closely with OEMs and program teams to optimize Kevlar EXO-based webbings for specific end uses, including color matching, custom widths, specific weave designs, and targeted performance properties. From prototyping through full-scale production, BRM’s manufacturing and quality systems support consistent, repeatable performance for domestic and international customers in highly regulated markets.

Kevlar EXO webbings from BRM complement the company’s broader line of high-performance textiles, including E-WEBBINGS, specialty aramid and polyester tapes, and engineered narrow fabrics for aerospace, defense, commercial aviation, medical, safety, and commercial/industrial applications. Together, these solutions provide designers and engineers with an expanded toolbox of advanced materials to meet evolving protection, comfort, and system-integration requirements.

For more information on BRM’s Kevlar EXO high-performance webbing solutions, contact Bally Ribbon Mills.

Posted: July 14, 2026

Source: Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM)