Gherzi Textil Organisation AG Expands North American Practice, Renames U.S. Office Gherzi Americas

ZURICH, Switzerland — July 14, 2026 — Gherzi Textil Organisation AG today announced the expansion of its North American office and the renaming of Gherzi-USA as Gherzi Americas.

The new name reflects a broader mandate covering the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the regional textile and apparel supply chain.

Gherzi Americas will be led by Robert Antoshak as Managing Partner, with Radhika Shrinivas and David Uricoli joining as Partners.

The team will advise brands, retailers, manufacturers, and investors, along with government agencies and technology providers, on sourcing strategy, manufacturing development, trade exposure, and operational improvement.

“Gherzi has always worked at the intersection of textile expertise and practical business judgment,” said Giuseppe Gherzi.

“The launch of Gherzi Americas gives us a stronger platform in one of the most important regions in the world, and it brings together a leadership team that knows this industry from the inside.”

Antoshak brings decades of experience in textiles, apparel sourcing, trade strategy, and government advisory work. Shrinivas has deep experience in strategic sourcing, product development, supplier management, and program execution across textiles and apparel.

Uricoli’s background spans business development and commercial strategy, with client work running from ESG implementation and commercial due diligence to supply chain risk assessment and growth strategy.

Gherzi Americas will also draw on the support of Uday Gill, Partner at Gherzi Textil Organisation AG. Based in Vancouver, Canada, he will work alongside the Gherzi Americas team while continuing the global consulting practices he leads across the textile supply chain.

“Companies across the Americas are being forced to rethink old assumptions,” said Antoshak. “Tariffs, sourcing shifts, compliance demands, and geopolitical risk are now central to how companies compete. Our job is to help clients make decisions that hold up in the real world.”

Gherzi Americas will work closely with Gherzi Textil Organisation’s global network while bringing a sharper regional focus to client needs. The office will help companies evaluate new sourcing regions and develop factory capacity, and advise on investments, operations, and supply chain resilience.

“Generic consulting will not cut it in the Americas,” Gherzi added. “Clients need advisors who know textiles, manufacturing, trade, and execution. That is what Gherzi Americas is built to provide.”

Posted: July 14, 2026

Source: Gherzi Textil Organisation AG