Carbitex Brings Biomechanics In-House With Appointment Of Principal Scientist Dheepak Arumukhom Revi, Ph.D.

KENNEWICK, Washington — July 9, 2026 — Carbitex, an innovator of flexible carbon fiber materials used in performance footwear, announces the appointment of Dheepak Arumukhom Revi, Ph.D., to the newly created role of Principal Scientist.

Arumukhom Revi’s career has focused on translating cutting-edge movement science into practical technologies that improve mobility, comfort, and performance in both healthy individuals and people with neurological impairments. Prior to joining Carbitex, Arumukhom Revi held research and engineering roles at REEV, Harvard University, and Boston University, where he developed wearable sensing systems, robotic assistance technologies, and data-driven approaches for understanding human movement. He earned his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Boston University in 2025 and has authored numerous scientific publications and patents in the fields of biomechanics, wearable sensing, and neurorehabilitation.

“Having Dheepak on board at Carbitex brings biomechanics capabilities in-house and strengthens our science-led product and technology development,” says Junus Khan, president and founder of Carbitex. “While we’ll still collaborate with external labs, our internal capability will allow us to advance our development significantly faster and conduct more fundamental research.”

In his new role, Arumukhom Revi will accelerate product integration with brand partners by translating biomechanical insights into practical solutions and driving research that will support product innovations, concepts, and performance benefits for the footwear industry. Arumukhom Revi will contribute to the scientific foundation behind Carbitex’s recently launched educational hub, the Center for Better Flex, helping expand the collective understanding of footwear flex and movement.

“Footwear is one of the most direct interfaces between human movement and the designed world, yet the static footwear properties constrain the dynamic foot,” says Arumukhom Revi. “I’m excited to bring biomechanical rigor to help translate what we’re learning into products and platforms that actually change how people move.”

Beyond athletic and casual footwear, Arumukhom Revi will help explore Carbitex applications in work, medical, and other specialized categories where engineered biomechanics can create meaningful value.

Posted: July 14, 2026

Source: Carbitex