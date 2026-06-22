GORE-TEX® Fabrics Portfolio Expands With New Materials And Product Updates

ELKTON, Md. — June 17, 2026 — W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore), founder of the GORE-TEX® Brand, announced new materials and product updates that give its licensed customers more options to meet growing demand for versatile outdoor apparel built for comfort, flexibility, and durability.

These additions include WINDSTOPPER® Stretch Products by GORE-TEX LABS®, updated GORE-TEX® PACLITE® Products, and new GORE-TEX® Laminates made with textile-to-textile recycled face materials.

“We know consumers expect apparel to perform across a variety of activities and environments,” said Richard Leckenwalter, Gore Fabrics consumer garment leader. “Our fit-for-use approach is grounded in how products are used in the real world, enabling us to provide our customers with a broader range of material technologies tailored to specific end uses. These additions provide greater flexibility to develop products that meet changing consumer needs.”

Just as GORE-TEX® Pro Garments are engineered for demanding mountain conditions, these portfolio additions provide more material options for specific end uses, from running and cycling to hiking and everyday outdoor use. Each is tailored to meet distinct performance needs, delivering optimized benefits for its intended use.

WINDSTOPPER® Stretch Products by GORE-TEX LABS® deliver comfort through freedom of movement, stretch and breathability for activities like running or cycling. A full portfolio of three-layer laminates that combine trusted windproof protection with integrated stretch technology in a soft material designed to maintain performance through repeated movement and everyday use.

by GORE-TEX LABS® deliver comfort through freedom of movement, stretch and breathability for activities like running or cycling. A full portfolio of three-layer laminates that combine trusted windproof protection with integrated stretch technology in a soft material designed to maintain performance through repeated movement and everyday use. GORE-TEX® PACLITE® Products are designed for lightweight protection and all-day movement, transitioning easily from hiking to everyday wear. The updated construction includes a backer that delivers a light, barely-there feel while maintaining the durable waterproof protection consumers expect from GORE-TEX® Products.

are designed for lightweight protection and all-day movement, transitioning easily from hiking to everyday wear. The updated construction includes a backer that delivers a light, barely-there feel while maintaining the durable waterproof protection consumers expect from GORE-TEX® Products. New GORE-TEX® Laminates feature a textile-to-textile recycled polyester face made from 100% industrial textile waste and represent an important step toward material circularity.

Developed through consumer research, close customer collaboration, and more than 50 years of materials science expertise, these three innovations help Gore’s customers address key consumer priorities. This comes as research shows more than 70% of consumers consider sustainability in apparel purchases, while performance remains a key driver of final decisions.

These material technologies are now available globally to GORE-TEX® Brand licensed customers for integration into future apparel and accessory collections.

Posted: June 22, 2026

Source: W. L. Gore & Associates