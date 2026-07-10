American Roller Company And Precision Roll Solutions Announce Merger — A Stronger Platform, Built For Customers

UNION GROVE, WI — July 10, 2026 — Precision Roll Solutions (PRS) and American Roller Company (ARCO) announced their merger, forming North America’s most complete precision roll manufacturing platform. The merger marks a new chapter for both businesses, the teams who built them, and the customers they serve.

The combined organization brings together PRS’s precision roll and cylinder manufacturing – including laser-engraved anilox rolls, gravure and embossing rolls, specialty base rolls, and web handling equipment, with American Roller Company’s deep expertise in engineered roll coverings and cores, industrial coatings, and broad field service capability.

As part of the merger, Scott Vuchetich will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective July 6th. Scott brings more than 30 years of experience leading growth-stage organizations and is uniquely positioned to guide the combined company through its next chapter.

Dan Cahalane, who has served as CEO since 2005 and whose vision has been instrumental in building American Roller into the organization it is today, will transition to Executive Vice President. Dan will work closely with Scott and the broader leadership team, ensuring continuity and direction as the company integrates and scales.

“What the team at American Roller has accomplished over the years is remarkable,” said Dan Cahalane. “To now merge with an equally accomplished team at PRS dramatically accelerates the possibilities for our customers and our combined teammates.”

Justin Glass, who has served as CEO of Precision Roll Solutions since 2024, will become the Chief Commercial Officer of the combined company. “This merger gives our customers immediate access to a broader set of capabilities, backed by the same teams and the same standard of precision they’ve always counted on. I couldn’t be more energized about what this team builds next.”

“I’m honored to step into this role at such an exciting inflection point,” said Scott Vuchetich. “The foundation Dan, Justin, and their respective teams have built is exceptional, and I’m committed to building on that momentum for our employees, customers, and partners.”

Together, ARCO and PRS deliver an integrated capability set that spans the full roll lifecycle: precision-engineered base rolls and cylinders, laser-engraved and mechanically engraved surfaces, specialty rubber and elastomer coverings, thermal and UV-cure coatings, and the service infrastructure to support them. These capabilities serve flexographic, gravure, laminating, coating, embossing, metal, and industrial converting applications.

Posted: July 10, 2026

Source: Precision Roll Solutions (PRS)