NCTO Mourns The Passing Of Sen. Lindsey Graham, A Champion Of The American Textile Industry

WASHINGTON, D.C. — July 12, 2026 — The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO), spanning the entire spectrum of U.S. textiles from fiber to finished sewn products, issued a statement today mourning the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and expressing sincere condolences to his family, staff, and the people of South Carolina.

“The U.S. textile industry is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a dear friend and tireless advocate for our industry and workforce. To say this is a profound loss is an understatement. He was a personal friend to so many in our industry – walked through our plants, engaged with our workers – and never forgot where he came from.

“He was dubbed by many in Congress as the ‘textile Senator’ and he wore that label so very proudly and he earned every bit of it. Just last week, he pushed to try to advance two amendments to ensure that U.S. government uniforms are fully made in America.

“His advocacy on behalf of U.S. manufacturing and workers was a top priority, simply because it was a core belief of his. We want to extend our profound condolences to Senator Graham’s family and his incredible staff – who were his family – and to all those who knew and loved him. He will be greatly missed.”

Posted: July 12, 2026

Source: The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)