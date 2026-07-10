Wrangler® Introduces Toughlite™: Next Gen Denim Engineered To Be Lighter, Built To Last

GREENSBORO, N.C.— July 9, 2026 — Global denim icon Wrangler® today announced the launch of Toughlite, a denim innovation that brings enhanced airflow to the brand’s legendary Cowboy Cut® family. Engineered to prove that a lighter weight jean does not mean a weaker jean, Toughlite delivers made-to-move comfort without sacrificing the quality that has defined Wrangler for almost 80 years.

Weighing less than traditional 14.75 oz heavyweight denim, the Toughlite collection is constructed from a premium 99% cotton and 1% elastane blend. This tech-driven denim provides two key benefits tailored to a fast-paced lifestyle:

Lighter Weight: Built for premium comfort and enhanced airflow without the heavy bulk.

Made to Move: Durable, flexible, and ready for action right off the shelf with zero break-in time needed.

With the introduction of Toughlite, Wrangler is addressing the demands of a new generation of consumers who look for effortless comfort and go-anywhere versatility. Toughlite delivers a zero-break-in jean that seamlessly transitions from work, to a tailgate or a night out with friends.

“Wrangler has always stood for durability you can trust,” said Holly Wheeler, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Kontoor Brands. “With Toughlite, we pushed ourselves further, engineering a fabric that’s up to 20% lighter, has enhanced airflow, and is incredibly flexible, while not sacrificing durability. It’s innovation you can feel immediately, without giving up the authenticity that defines Wrangler.”

Designed for the guy seeking a simple, authentic aesthetic backed by high-quality performance, Toughlite honors the trusted five-pocket styling, relaxed seat and thigh, and over-the-boot fit that put Wrangler on the map, now re-engineered for a new era of comfort.

Wrangler Toughlite will debut in the brand’s most iconic, globally best-selling fits: the 13MWZ Original Fit Cowboy Cut® and the 936 Slim Fit Cowboy Cut®. They will be offered in four classic washes: Rinse, Stone, Faded Stone, and Light Wash.

Starting July 9th, Wrangler Toughlite will be available for $69.99 on Wrangler.com and at select Western and apparel retailers nationwide. To learn more about the Toughlite collection and see how “Tough Jeans Just Got Lighter,” visit Wrangler.com or follow the brand on social media @Wrangler.

Posted: July 10, 2026

Source: Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands