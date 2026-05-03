Successful Opening Of The KARL MAYER TEXTILE INNOVATION CENTER

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — April 28, 2026 — KARL MAYER inaugurated its new, state-of-the-art TEXTILE INNOVATION CENTER (TIC) with a four-day opening week from April 21 to 24. The highlight of the week was the grand opening on Thursday, which drew a strong turnout from the international textile industry: around 220 customers, brands, and partners from across the textile value chain came to the company’s headquarters in Obertshausen for a first-hand look at the new high-tech development environment and lively exchange with industry peers.

“We believe in the value of textiles” – these were the words with which Karl Josef Mayer, a representative of the Mayer family and a member of the Member of the Supervisory Board, welcomed the guests to the joint celebrations.

“With the opening of our new TEXTILE INNOVATION CENTER we want to make a clear statement and send a strong signal to the entire textile industry worldwide that we at KARL MAYER believe in the value of textiles and that we are ready and willing to invest into the future of your business, the future of our industry and especially into all our ‘love for textiles’,” said Karl Josef Mayer.

Lutz Wolf, CEO of KARL MAYER, echoed this sentiment, elaborating on the significance and objectives of this investment.

“This is a milestone. It is a commitment to our markets as well as to our further strategic development. This TEXTILE INNOVATION CENTER is designed as a place where ideas come to life – a place for collaboration, for creativity and for market-relevant solutions. Our goal is simple:

To create value together with you through open exchange, fresh thinking, and close cooperation in one shared space,” Lutz Wolf emphasised.

The breadth of these perspectives was on full display in the keynote by Vishnu Prakash Muthusamy, Lead Textile & Material Development Engineer at New Balance Athletics. The expert showcased impressive shoe innovations made possible by warp knitting technologies.

The TEXTILE INNOVATION CENTER in Obertshausen is part of something bigger. It is embedded in a global network, with additional centres in China and Japan. Each location has its own focus, is closely connected worldwide, and is simultaneously aligned with regional strengths and needs. They bring together the expertise of approximately 15 highly qualified experts in the fields of materials, processes, machine technology, and textile applications, who are available to partners worldwide.

During guided tours of the spacious, state-of-the-art facilities in Obertshausen, guests at the grand opening saw first-hand what the TEXTILE INNOVATION CENTER has to offer. Across 5,000 square meters, the center offers a globally unique environment for rapid, application-oriented textile development – from the initial idea through prototyping to industrialization. State-of-the-art machinery, in-depth technical expertise, and a profound understanding of the market make the TEXTILE INNOVATION CENTER a pivotal innovation platform for the industry.

State-of-the-Art Machines: Bringing Innovation to Life

The TEXTILE INNOVATION CENTER is the only facility in the industry to bring together the technology of Warp Knit, Warp Prep, and Technical Textiles under one roof as a fully integrated platform.

Using 14 state-of-the-art machines, customers and partners work together with KARL MAYER experts to develop new solutions, test ideas, and create market-ready prototypes. True to the motto “Driving WARP KNIT Inspiration”, here ideas are not just conceived, but actually brought to life.

TIC SHOWROOM: Textiles & Applications

In a spacious showroom, visitors can explore – and touch – the full range of textile applications. Its curated display of textile materials and applications provides space for inspiration and fresh thinking – bridging the gap between vision, possibility and feasibility.

There is much to discover:

The latest samples from KARL MAYER’s textile product development range

Concept textiles and applications with real market potential

Trend collections straight from market scouting

The exhibits are clearly structured into tried-and-tested textile categories: Fashion & Apparel, Sports Textiles, Footwear, Home Textiles and Technical Textiles.

The grand opening placed a special spotlight on future-proof solutions for the workwear sector – from protective clothing to stylish items for the office.

INSPIRATION HUB: 90 Years of Textile Expertise

Here, the past becomes a springboard for new ideas: KARL MAYER’s unique design library offers a window onto nearly nine decades of textile innovation.

The INSPIRATION HUB is thus a creative catalyst – a place where accumulated knowledge serves as the foundation for innovation.

KARL MAYER Academy: Expertise for Professionals

The KARL MAYER Academy offers a structured range of training and learning opportunities – from machine training and workshops to hands-on learning programmes. The courses stand for sound expertise, the very highest quality and a clear focus on the demands of day-to-day production. Theory is not just taught here – it is put into practice.

Posted: May 3, 2026

Source: KARL MAYER Verwaltungsgesellschaft SE