Leading Apparel Brands Back unspun’s Plans To Build Domestic Manufacturing Hubs For Automated Apparel Production In The U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO — April 6, 2026 — Leading brands, including Walmart, have signed letters of support for unspun’s plan to build domestic manufacturing capacity in the U.S. using an AI-enabled 3D weaving technology designed to bring apparel manufacturing closer to consumers at a commercial scale.

Supply chain partners Bethel Industries, Peckham, and PDS Ltd / GSC Link are also participating to help establish automated domestic production hubs, with initial production on the near-term horizon.

With more than $50M in VC funding, unspun is advancing its proprietary 3D weaving technology — an AI-enabled system that produces garments directly from yarn via a highly automated process. REI has also signed a letter of support for the initiative, reinforcing broad industry demand for reshored, next-generation apparel manufacturing. unspun has equipment ready for deployment and is currently evaluating sites across multiple states.

“We are not exploring whether domestic apparel manufacturing can work. We are building it,” said Arne Arens, CEO of unspun and former Global Brand President of The North Face. “Our clients are looking for a new production model because they see the economics: manufacturing closer to the customer, responding to demand within the same season, and creating skilled American jobs in the process.”

unspun’s 3D technology weaves semi-finished garments directly from yarn in minutes, transforming dozens of traditional cut-and-sew steps into a single, automated process. The platform enables brands to produce closer to demand, reorder within the same season, and significantly reduce excess inventory — an issue that costs the industry billions each year. By shortening production timelines from months to days, 3D weaving can improve gross margins by 400–500 basis points through fewer markdowns and write-offs, while also supporting the creation of skilled manufacturing jobs in the U.S. This approach is designed to unlock domestic, demand-driven production at commercial scale as the apparel industry shifts toward next-generation manufacturing systems.

Avisnash Bhasker, Vice President, Apparel Production Development at Walmart, said, “Our customers are proud to buy apparel made in America, and the demand keeps growing. We are excited about unspun’s commitment and effort in helping rebuild domestic manufacturing capability that is faster, smarter, and designed for how customers actually shop.”

unspun is currently evaluating potential locations, infrastructure requirements, and workforce training programs as it moves toward establishing the first automated apparel manufacturing hubs in the United States powered by 3D weaving technology. The initiative represents one of the first examples of AI-enabled automation being deployed to rebuild domestic manufacturing capacity at scale.

Arens was appointed CEO in March 2026, bringing decades of experience leading global consumer brands, including The North Face and Boardriders, the parent company of Quicksilver and Billabong. His appointment signaled unspun’s shift from technology development to industrial-scale deployment.

Posted: April 7, 2026

Source: unspun